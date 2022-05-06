In Pictures: The best of Brave By Lottie Hood May 6, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 3:00 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘From shy guys to catwalk models’: Brave men take to the stage for Friends of Anchor ‘Turn the negative into a positive’: Courage on the Catwalk model ready to give back ‘Enjoy life, smile and be happy’: Elgin nurse takes to Courage on the Catwalk after cancer turned life upside down ‘You just end up losing your whole identity’: Brave model with spinal tumour ready to shine