Aberdeen Art Fair at risk for 10th anniversary unless headline sponsor is found

A popular north-east art event is looking for a headline sponsor so it will be able to make a return this year.

The Aberdeen Art Fair has not been able to run for the past three years due to the pandemic, but organisers are hopeful it will be back for its 10th anniversary in September.

Organisers from GM Events are seeking a headline sponsor to make it possible for the art fair’s anniversary celebrations to go ahead at the city’s Music Hall.

A GM Events spokesman said: “We would love to return to the Music Hall for the 10th anniversary but require a headline sponsor to do so following the end of Taqa’s nine-year deal, a company we really enjoyed working with.”

The fair was launched in 2011 and has proved popular with artists and galleries from across the UK, as well as the general public, in the years since.

It was officially opened by Billy Connolly in 2013 and has featured work by a number of local artists and big names in the art world, such as Banksy and JoLoMo.

The three-day event attracts more than 6,000 visitors each year and has been hosted at the Beach Ballroom and the Music Hall – and virtually in 2020.

Any organisation that would like further information about sponsorship should contact aberdeenartfair@btinternet.com