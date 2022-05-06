Charity set up in memory of north-east teacher offering £6,000 of grants to mark her 40th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity set up in memory of north-east teacher offering £6,000 of grants to mark her 40th birthday

By Ellie Milne
May 6, 2022, 10:18 pm Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:35 am
Jo Walters and pupils from Balmedie Primary School in their tipi funded by the charity.
A charity set up in memory of an Aberdeenshire teacher is offering grants of up to £6,000 to mark what would have been her 40th birthday.

Jo Walters, from Alford, was sadly killed in a cycling accident in Brighton in 2010.

Following her death, friends and family decided to set up the Jo Walters Trust and have gone on to donate more than £60,000 to projects in the north-east, the UK and internationally.

The charity is encouraging anyone with a project that will get people learning outside in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire to get in touch.

Benefits of getting outside

Lucy Johnston, Miss Walters’s sister and chairwoman of the trust, said: “It can be for anything at all, any outward bound, sporting, educational or environmental project, we just love people with passion.

“It has been tricky to fundraise during Covid, and the last few years have also shown how important it is to get outside for your mental health. Jo would understand that.

“Birthdays are always hard, and especially what should have been a ‘big’ one, but we think Jo would be really happy that we are marking her 40th birthday by helping more people gain the benefits of getting outdoors in Aberdeenshire.”

Pupils from Bracoden Primary School who benefited from one of the grants. Supplied by Jo Walters Trust.

Applications open now

The Jo Walters Trust is run on a volunteer-basis and all donations go towards the grants, including an annual £1,000 grant dedicated to UK maths projects.

The charity has funded forest schools in Cragievar, Alford and Bracoden, and an adventure tipi for Balmedie Primary School pupils in the past.

Other beneficiaries include the Tarland Beekeeper’s Association and the Kemnay, 1st Methlick and Westhill scouts, who received funding for camping and archery equipment.

The deadline for grant applications is Thursday, June 30.

