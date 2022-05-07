Car among items stolen during early hours thefts in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car was stolen during a series of thefts in Peterhead in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers said the thefts occurred in the Matthew Drive and Watson Crescent areas on May 7.

A silver Ford Mondeo car with the registration number SA05 TVC was among the things stolen.

Police in the area are urging anyone who may have seen anything relating to the incident to come forward and help with their inquiries.

PC Andrew Yule from Peterhead Police Station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone in the areas of Matthew Drive and Watson Crescent to check any CCTV or dash cam footage that they may have.

“If anyone in the area saw or heard anything which may relate to this incident or if you have any footage which may assist with our enquiries we would ask you to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident reference 1335 of May 7.’’