Aberdeen road closed due to fallen trees and power line By Denny Andonova May 8, 2022, 10:30 am Updated: May 8, 2022, 2:29 pm Fallen trees and power lines are being cleared from Countesswells Road, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. An Aberdeen road has been blocked by fallen trees and a power line. Motorists have been advised to avoid Countesswells Road, which is currently closed in both directions between Ben Reid Garden Centre and Craigton Road. A tree surgeon was called to the scene to clear the blockage from the road. Police are asking drivers in Aberdeen to seek alternative routes for the time being. A police statement on social media read: "Countesswells Road in Aberdeen is closed in both directions due to fallen trees and power line." Aberdeen City Council reported the road was closed at about 10am. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.