Aberdeen road closed due to fallen trees and power line

An Aberdeen road has been blocked by fallen trees and a power line.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Countesswells Road, which is currently closed in both directions between Ben Reid Garden Centre and Craigton Road.

A tree surgeon was called to the scene to clear the blockage from the road.

Police are asking drivers in Aberdeen to seek alternative routes for the time being.

A police statement on social media read: “Countesswells Road in Aberdeen is closed in both directions due to fallen trees and power line.”

Aberdeen City Council reported the road was closed at about 10am.