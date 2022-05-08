GALLERY: How many Left? event returns at Grampian Transport Museum with rare vintage display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Car fans had an unmissable opportunity to go down memory lane at the weekend and get a glimpse into the north-east’s motoring past.

Dozens gathered at the Grampian Transport Museum (GMT) on Sunday to explore a whole generation of cars and motorcycles, which were “once everywhere, now rare”.

The museum’s annual event How Many Left? showcases a wide range of vehicles, which were once a common sight on the north-east roads, but have now largely disappeared.

And after a two-year break due to the pandemic, motorheads were again invited to the green lawn in Alford for an “evocative” display of more than 100 exhibits.

Some of the highlights this year are an Austin A90 ‘Atlantic’, which was once owned by King Farouk of Egypt, a Vauxhall Cavalier, a Hillman Imp and a Ford Cortina.

Another special addition is the one and only British Leyland Vanden Plas Prototype, which was never put into production and normally would either be put into manufacturers museums or destroyed.

Three wheelers and motorcycles are also well-represented, with Reliant Robin, BSA Bantam, Vincent Black Shadow and Aerial Arrow among the treasured models.

Take a look at some of the best photos from this year’s event – do you recognise any of them? Can you spot yours?