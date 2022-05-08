GALLERY: Did you drive one of these? Gleaming display of once everywhere now rare motors at Grampian Transport Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Did you drive one of these? Gleaming display of once everywhere now rare motors at Grampian Transport Museum

By Denny Andonova
May 8, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: May 8, 2022, 6:46 pm
How Many Left? was held on Sunday. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Car fans had an unmissable opportunity to go down memory lane at the weekend and get a glimpse into the north-east’s motoring past.

Dozens gathered at the Grampian Transport Museum (GMT) on Sunday to explore a whole generation of cars and motorcycles, which were “once everywhere, now rare”.

The museum’s annual event How Many Left? showcases a wide range of vehicles, which were once a common sight on the north-east roads, but have now largely disappeared.

And after a two-year break due to the pandemic, motorheads were again invited to the green lawn in Alford for an “evocative” display of more than 100 exhibits.

Some of the highlights this year are an Austin A90 Atlantic, which was once owned by King Farouk of Egypt, a Vauxhall Cavalier, a Hillman Imp and a Ford Cortina.

Another special addition is the one and only British Leyland Vanden Plas Prototype, which was never put into production and normally would either be put into manufacturers museums or destroyed.

Three wheelers and motorcycles are also well-represented, with Reliant Robin, BSA Bantam, Vincent Black Shadow and Aerial Arrow among the treasured models.

Take a look at some of the best photos from this year’s event – do you recognise any of them? Can you spot yours?

GSE OPEL. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Yellow Reliant Regal as seen in Only Fools and Horses. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Riley 1938 Kestrel. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
MG. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
De Lorean. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Reliant cars. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

