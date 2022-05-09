Aberdeen City Council’s first elected woman of colour shares joy at ‘shattering the glass ceiling’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Sri Lankan-born immigrant who became the first woman of colour to be elected to Aberdeen City Council has said there’s more to her than identity politics.

Deena Tissera was voted in as Lesley Dunbar’s replacement as Labour councillor for Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill.

Her win came as Aberdeen Labour reclaimed two seats as they became the second largest group on the local authority.

‘Never in a million years’ did international student Deena Tissera think she could win election

And it has been hailed as a huge gain for diversity and representation in the Granite City.

Fellow Aberdeen Labour member, Tauqeer Malik, became the first minority ethnic city councillor in Lower Deeside back in 2012.

But Ms Tissera said that upon landing at Aberdeen airport the year before, she “never in a million years” thought she could be elected too.

She told The P&J: “It goes to show that no matter where in the world you are, your dreams are valid.

“If you work hard and have a plan, you can achieve whatever you want to achieve.

“I have never seen a woman of colour as a leader in politics in Aberdeen. “And it was only last year that there were the first Bame women elected to the Scottish Parliament too. “So it’s not a normality for me and I am happy to – you could say – shatter the glass ceiling.

“I am extremely delighted to take on the role and I think bring in a massive diversity representation.”

Ms Tissera landed at Aberdeen airport as an international student 11 years ago.

“It’s not just the fact I’m the first woman of colour but an immigrant,” she added.

“There is a major international student population in Aberdeen, which is an international city.

“The two universities here attract a lot of international students so I represent them now too.”

Deena Tissera’s struggle to even stand in Aberdeen council election

A northern Scotland rep on Labour’s Scottish Executive Committee, Ms Tissera said her election campaign had been “an adventure”.

It is one she hopes inspires others from underrepresented groups to put themselves forward next time.

But it was adventure that very nearly never even made it out the gate.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill was the second ward Ms Tissera was named Aberdeen Labour candidate for.

Initially, she won the nomination for George Street and Harbour in a game of chance with Sandra Macdonald.

The two had split members in a vote, nine apiece.

However, party bosses stepped in to void the giant-killing result as it transpired one voter had failed to pay their party subscriptions.

Party insiders claimed it was a “clear attempt to cheat” Ms Tissera out of the nomination.

She herself highlighted “internal gatekeepers” looking to protect the status quo in Aberdeen.

But eventually, both left happy as they were named candidates on the same night.

And both were voted in on Thursday.

Aberdeen Labour’s Deena Tissera: ‘More to me than identity politics’

Having sought a masters in public health at Aberdeen University, Ms Tissera said there was more to her than identity politics.

“I have a lot of knowledge and skills in public health that I want to bring into the council.

“We are coming out of the pandemic and there is the cost of living crisis.

“I want to ensure that I am part of driving Aberdeen forward.”

Ms Tissera – a former Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant finalist – was highlighted as part of The Press And Journal’s Generation Next series in 2020.