Peterhead seafood supplier shortlisted for two national awards

By Lottie Hood
May 9, 2022, 10:04 am Updated: May 9, 2022, 10:14 am
Aberdeenshire-based fish supplier shortlisted for two Scottish food and drink awards. Supplied by Amity Fish Company.
Amity Fish Company in Peterhead has been named as a finalist for two prestigious awards.

The award-winning Scottish seafood supplier, based in Aberdeenshire, have announced they are finalists in the Made in Scotland Awards and Scottish Retail Food & Drink (SRFDA) Awards.

It follows as Amity took home the Digital/E-commerce Business of the Year at the Scottish FSB Awards in March this year.

Amity Fish Company supply good-quality Scottish seafood direct to homes and businesses across the UK from their base in Peterhead.

Dedication of a small team

Amity managing director, Jimmy Buchan, said he was thrilled the business was nominated in the food category for the Made in Scotland Awards.

He said: “I’m delighted to share Amity Fish Co is shortlisted as finalists in the Made in Scotland awards. Once again, the dedication of a small team working together is testament to getting this far.

“We’re wishing all the finalists a great evening and look forward to seeing you all on May 19.”

The Peterhead company is up against fellow industry finalists Hickory and The Start Up Drinks Lab for the Food and Drink Business of the Year accolade.

Celebrating Scottish food and drink businesses who have made significant progress through 2021, the ceremony will take place on May 19 in Glasgow.

Judges ‘thoroughly enjoyed the experience’

The Peterhead company’s IQF hand peeled langoustine tails have also been shortlisted in the Small Producer Category at the Scottish Retail Food & Drink (SRFDA) Awards 2022. 

Reflecting on being shortlisted for a second award, Mr Buchan added: “Langoustine is one of Scotland’s most valuable seafood products.

Jimmy Buchan
Jimmy Buchan, managing director of Amity Fish Company.

“To have the peeled langoustine shortlisted is exciting for Amity but also a great step in retaining the value of this product here in Scotland.

“Our aim was always to have more people eating and enjoying peeled langoustine tails. Another wild-caught product made in Scottish seas for all to enjoy and one of my personal favourites.”

Amity’s langoustines will be joining 140 other Scottish food and drink products that have shortlisted for the awards. Those chosen were were judged for more than four weeks by 50 experienced expert judges.

Antony Begley, SRFDA director, said: “With entries up over 30% on last year, we knew that the judging would be challenging and rewarding in equal measure, but I think it’s fair to say that our judges thoroughly enjoyed the experience and had the opportunity to try so many exciting products.”

The Scottish Food and Drink Retail Awards will take place on May 31st at The Corinthian in Glasgow.

