Man due in court following £120,000 drugs seizure in Aberdeen

A 34-year-old man has charged after police recovered a large stash of cannabis during a vehicle stop.

Officers in Aberdeen carried out a stop and search of a vehicle on Great Northern Road at about noon on Saturday.

They found cannabis worth an estimated street value of £120,000.

A man is now expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the find.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, from the Specialist Crime Division, said: “Drug dealing and misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure people across the north-east that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”