Thrifty Aberdonians want to protect their purse more than planet when choosing transport, study reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thrifty Aberdonians want to protect their purse more than planet when choosing transport, study reveals

By Lottie Hood
May 9, 2022, 2:27 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:34 pm
New Scotland-wide survey shows people are more likely to take the bus to save money on fuel than to reduce carbon footprint. Supplied by First Bus.
New Scotland-wide survey shows people are more likely to take the bus to save money on fuel than to reduce carbon footprint. Supplied by First Bus.

The people of Aberdeen, often known as the thriftiest of all Scots, are protecting their purse at all costs – even that of the planet.

A Scotland-wide survey has found people taking the bus are more likely to be concerned with saving money on fuel (28%) rather than reducing their carbon footprint (18%).

The data was commissioned by First Bus as it launches its campaign to encourage Scots to use public transport more.

However, these findings do not mean residents in the north-east lack environmental conscience.

As much as 61% feel guilty for using their car for journeys they could make by bus. One in ten people still do exactly this.

‘Still a way to go’

People in the north-east use their cars more frequently than the national average.

About one quarter of respondents, 24%, did admit that nothing in particular prevents them from using the bus more often, and over two thirds, 69%, acknowledged the benefits of bus travel.

These included not having to find and pay for parking in town along with enjoying the freedom of not having a car in town or city centre.

Managing director of First Bus, Duncan Cameron, said while there is a broad recognition of the positives for travelling by bus: “There is still a way to go to truly shift attitudes and perceptions in the north-east, around this mode of transport.

“We recognise that we have a role to play in this too and the results of this research will help us to identify what further measures we can put in place to assist people in making the transition from private to public transport – and save them money along the way.

“Our modal shift campaign has been created to bring a humorous take on a serious issue and encourage people to actively consider how introducing small changes to the travel choices they make, will go a long way in protecting our environment now and for the future.”

First Bus’s campaign aims to reflect the company’s efforts to provide environmentally conscious, cost-effective travel across Scotland.

Using the campaign, First Bus is looking to encourage car users to tackle common problems with car travel including pollution and excessive expenditure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal