Former council leader to take Aberdeenshire Liberal Democrat reins once more

By Alastair Gossip
May 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 6:42 pm
Former council leader Anne Stirling will lead the Aberdeenshire Liberal Democrats once again. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Former council leader Anne Stirling will lead the Aberdeenshire Liberal Democrats once again. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

A former Aberdeenshire Council leader is to take charge of her Liberal Democrat group once more – after the shock defeat of her predecessor.

Turriff and District councillor Anne Stirling will take the reins after Peter Argyle failed to win re-election in Thursday’s election.

Liberal Democrat leader Peter Argyle lost Aberdeenshire Council seat. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Liberal Democrat leader Peter Argyle lost his Aberdeenshire Council seat. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Having been elected in 1999, Peter Argyle was the only sitting Lib Dem councillor to lose his seat – in Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside – in the local poll.

Now, Ms Stirling has been voted in as his replacement, as talks on potentially renewing her group’s coalition with the Conservatives are understood to be getting under way.

It’s a second stint as group leader, having served in the role – and leader of the council – a decade ago.

The 14 Liberal Democrats, combined with the 26 Conservatives on the council, would hold enough seats for an outright majority.

Ms Stirling, who used to go by Mrs Robertson when leader, said her colleagues were focused on “the delivery of local priorities” as coalition talks get under way.

Aberdeenshire Liberal Democrat leader Anne Stirling ‘absolutely delighted’

And she added that they were “absolutely delighted” with the progress made at the polls.

Though they lost Peter Argyle and the Mearns seat of retiring provost Bill Howatson, they ended up with one more councillor than before.

Councillor Anne Stirling in Turriff.

Returning group leader Ms Stirling said: “We have not only regained a councillor in East Garioch, but we have also expanded our representation to include Banff and Buchan, and Buchan. This means that all six administrative areas now have strong Liberal Democrat voices.

“We thank everyone who stood as well as the volunteers and campaign teams who supported them. We also want to pay tribute to colleagues who either stood down or were unsuccessful in the election and who have contributed so much to Aberdeenshire and their communities.

“Going forward, the team will focus on the delivery of local priorities for the benefit of our communities.”

Leader of Aberdeenshire Conservatives

Troup councillor Mark Findlater was named the new Tory group leader yesterday.

New Aberdeenshire Council Conservative leader Mark Findlater will sound out Liberal Democrat colleagues on a coalition this week. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
New Aberdeenshire Council Conservative leader Mark Findlater will sound out Liberal Democrat colleagues on a coalition this week. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

It is understood informal talks on a way forward for the coalition would start at a training day at the local authority’s Aberdeen HQ, Woodhill House.

His predecessor Andy Kille stepped down having served as council leader since November 2020.

