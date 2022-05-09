M&S can’t confirm on future of Aberdeen stores amid closure concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&S can’t confirm on future of Aberdeen stores amid closure concerns

By Denny Andonova
May 9, 2022, 6:05 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 10:47 pm
Residents have raised concerns about the possible closure of Marks and Spencer on St Nicholas Street. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Residents have raised concerns about the possible closure of Marks and Spencer on St Nicholas Street. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Bosses of M&S have declined to comment on the future of their Aberdeen stores amid concerns they may be facing closure.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr sought a meeting with the company to voice residents’ concerns about the prospect of the M&S branch on St Nicholas Street.

It comes after M&S announced in May last year that it would close 30 stores and “restructure” around 70 others after recording huge losses over the last financial year.

The company’s Sauchiehall Street branch in Glasgow closed in April, sparking concerns the Aberdeen’s store on St Nicholas Street could soon share the same fate.

This could mean yet another severe blow to the Granite City’s city centre, following the recent closures of Debenhams and John Lewis.

Possible closure of M&S branch ‘unthinkable’

Mr Kerr said: “I sought a meeting with M&S following concerns from constituents about the future of our St Nicholas Street branch after news that similar-sized stores such as Sauchiehall Street were closing elsewhere in Scotland.

“The news about John Lewis and Debenhams rocked Aberdeen and we can’t allow a domino effect to happen on our high street.

“St Nicholas Street has been the home of M&S since 1944 making it one of Aberdeen’s longest serving retailers – it forms the heartbeat of our city centre which is why the possibility of it closing would be unthinkable.

“There are exciting plans for a new Aberdeen Market close by in what will be a transformational period for our city centre and it’s important M&S remains part of that.”

An M&S spokeswoman said: “We have no current announcements to make relating to our Aberdeen stores. When we do make changes, our colleagues are always the first to know.”

