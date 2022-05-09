Broken down train brings disruption to ScotRail services from Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has warned travellers in the north-east of possible disruption to their services from Aberdeen due to a broken down train.

The company has announced a number of trains are subject to delays or cancellation after a train got stuck on the tracks between Aberdeen and Portlethen.

It was expected that some services to Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street and Montrose will be affected.

Technicians had to work several hours to get the broken train on the move again, but were eventually forced to arrange an assistance train to come take it back to Aberdeen.

Services resumed to run as normal at around 9pm. However, ScotRail warned some trains might still be subject to disruption until their timetable is back under control.

Passengers affected by the closure were advised to use their tickets on CityLink and Stagecoach buses from Aberdeen to Dundee and Perth.

ℹ️ UPDATE: Our services are now running as scheduled but are subject to delay, revision or cancellation whilst our Integrated Control team work to restore the timetable in a controlled manner, to prevent further disruption. ^Paul — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 9, 2022