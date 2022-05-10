Rediscover Peterhead appoints new leadership as members seek second term approval

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An organisation devoted to putting Peterhead back on the map plans to seek a second term after a successful five-year run.

Rediscover Peterhead was launched in 2017 to improve the fortunes of the town centre after local residents approved the creation of a business improvement district (BID).

Since then, the group has introduced a number of projects and events – including a seafood festival and a producers’ market – which have gone from “strength to strength”.

Members have also played a big part in the installation of CCTV in Peterhead, providing police with a very effective tool for reducing crime and gathering valuable evidence.

Hopes for a new chapter

Now, they are hoping to secure another five-year term, with a vote taking place on September 29.

Rediscover Peterhead chairman John Pascoe said: “We have achieved a lot in our first term but there is still lots more work to be done to build on this platform for the future.

“Rediscover Peterhead hopes to put a renewed focus on creating a distinctive brand for Peterhead town centre to ensure it is promoted in an interesting and consistent manner.

“We will continue the annual deep cleaning but will also look towards introducing more floral enhancements which has been highlighted as a priority by local business.”

New leadership to take Rediscover Peterhead to great fortunes

As well as the renewal ballot, Rediscover Peterhead was also “delighted” to announce the appointment of a new manager, Linda Hendry, to lead the team from May 16.

Ms Hendry will be taking over from Leslie Forsyth, who has been in the role for almost three years.

She said: “I can’t wait to start in this exciting role. I really look forward to working closely with the town centre businesses to help them create a vibrant place to do business that is attractive to local residents and also attracts people to visit the town centre to see for themselves the great things that Peterhead has to offer.”

Mr Pascoe added: “We would like to thank Leslie for steering the organisation through what has been a challenging environment in the context of the pandemic, and we wish her well for the future.”