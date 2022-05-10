Sniffer dog helps find 18,000 hidden illegal cigarettes in Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sniffer dog helps find 18,000 hidden illegal cigarettes in Fraserburgh

By Cameron Roy
May 10, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 3:41 pm
Detection dog Boo with her haul of illegal tobacco. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council
Thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes have been seized in Fraserburgh – thanks to detection dog Boo.

Aberdeenshire Council’s trading standards officers have been cracking down on illegal tobacco and vaping products as part of a nationwide operation, and has now made one of its largest ever seizures.

Last week, they searched two addresses in Fraserburgh where an estimated 18,000 illegal cigarettes were uncovered.

Boo, a German Wirehaired Pointer Labrador, came into her own during the search of a shop, alerting her handler to the contraband that had been hidden in the empty casing of a printer in the storeroom.

Also inside the printer were illegal vaping products.

Illegal cigarettes found hidden inside a printer.

This effort was part of Operation CeCe, which is part-funded by HMRC, with the aim of tackling the supply of illegal tobacco and cigarettes.

The operation has seized £7 million worth of illegal tobacco products across the UK last year.

David MacKenzie, chairman of the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland, said: “This is an outstanding result for Aberdeenshire trading standards. Removing illegal tobacco from the marketplace protects consumers and legitimate businesses.”

Boo’s search handler Bobby Cranie rewarding her for finding the illegal tobacco.

Investigations now under way

Gordon Buchanan, Aberdeenshire Council’s protective services Manager said: “It is one of the largest seizures of illicit tobacco and tobacco products that we have had in Aberdeenshire to date, and the staff and Boo must be praised for the careful planning and execution of the operation.

“Illegal tobacco is not a victimless crime, it is serious and organised crime which significantly harms our communities. This latest enforcement action demonstrates to local communities that the council will not allow these criminals to risk the safety of the residents of Aberdeenshire and the undermining of local businesses.”

An investigation is now under way with a view to reporting those involved to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information about the sale of illicit cigarettes or tobacco should report it to Trading Standards by emailing trading.standards@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

