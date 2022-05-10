Sniffer dog helps find 18,000 hidden illegal cigarettes in Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes have been seized in Fraserburgh – thanks to detection dog Boo.

Aberdeenshire Council’s trading standards officers have been cracking down on illegal tobacco and vaping products as part of a nationwide operation, and has now made one of its largest ever seizures.

Last week, they searched two addresses in Fraserburgh where an estimated 18,000 illegal cigarettes were uncovered.

Boo, a German Wirehaired Pointer Labrador, came into her own during the search of a shop, alerting her handler to the contraband that had been hidden in the empty casing of a printer in the storeroom.

Also inside the printer were illegal vaping products.

This effort was part of Operation CeCe, which is part-funded by HMRC, with the aim of tackling the supply of illegal tobacco and cigarettes.

The operation has seized £7 million worth of illegal tobacco products across the UK last year.

David MacKenzie, chairman of the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland, said: “This is an outstanding result for Aberdeenshire trading standards. Removing illegal tobacco from the marketplace protects consumers and legitimate businesses.”

Investigations now under way

Gordon Buchanan, Aberdeenshire Council’s protective services Manager said: “It is one of the largest seizures of illicit tobacco and tobacco products that we have had in Aberdeenshire to date, and the staff and Boo must be praised for the careful planning and execution of the operation.

“Illegal tobacco is not a victimless crime, it is serious and organised crime which significantly harms our communities. This latest enforcement action demonstrates to local communities that the council will not allow these criminals to risk the safety of the residents of Aberdeenshire and the undermining of local businesses.”

An investigation is now under way with a view to reporting those involved to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information about the sale of illicit cigarettes or tobacco should report it to Trading Standards by emailing trading.standards@aberdeenshire.gov.uk