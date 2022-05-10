Aberdeenshire charity to recommence work on Bennachie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire charity is to resume work on Bennachie as their storm damaged facilities are replaced.

Bailies of Bennachie were forced to halt work on the Aberdeenshire hill due to the Covid-19 pandemic and storms last autumn.

Work parties usually spend hundreds of hours on the hill doing jobs such as maintaining footpaths, improving drainage, re-building dykes and cutting back vegetation.

However, Storm Arwen caused irreparable damage to their container due to a number of fallen trees.

Offshore service business, OEG Offshore UK Ltd has now donated a brand new container to the environmental charity to help them carry on their “excellent work.”

Operations director at OEG Offshore, David Hunter said: “We were sorry to hear of the damage to the container and wanted to help the Bailies continue their excellent work on the hill,” he said.

“I am delighted that we have been able to provide a new container and deliver it to the site so it can be put to good use right away.”

Working groups to tackle significant backlog

The Bennachie Visitor’s Centre and car park has now re-opened, with work parties set to resume.

Contents from the charities former container will be transferred in the coming weeks ahead of works recommencing.

The charity is now appealing for volunteers to join their work parties to help maintain paths on Bennachie.

Peter Stock, chairman of Bailies of Bennachie said work on the hill will be “ramped up” to “catch up on the significant backlog of work needing to be done.”

“The Bailies of Bennachie are grateful to OEG, a global provider of topside and subsea services to the offshore energy industry, for stepping forward and helping.

“It is great for a community charity to have this support which will enable us to get back out on the hill and help provide sustainable access for all the people who use the paths.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the charity can contact them by emailing workparties@bailiesofbennachie.co.uk”

