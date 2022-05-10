Drivers face disruption on the A96 near Kirkhill due to forestry works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being advised of potential disruption due to works at Kirkhill Forest.

A major clear-up operation is due to get under way in the woods next month following Storm Arwen.

Now drivers on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road are being warned they may face delay as Forestry and Land Scotland bring in machinery for the works.

Transport Scotland, Bear Scotland and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are involved in the two-week project which begins on June 6.

Damaged trees will be cleared to get the forest reopen – and to prevent them from falling on vehicles in the future.

The overhead power lines will also be thoroughly checked.

For motorist safety, there will be a traffic management system in place on the A96.

‘Coordinated effort from several agencies.’

One lane of the eastbound carriageway will be closed from 9.30am-4pm Monday to Friday, and a temporary 30mph speed limit will be in place.

Dan Cadle, FLS’ harvesting, forest management and stewardship manager, said: “We’re dealing with some very big trees here – a mix of Sitka Spruce and Douglas Fir, some of which are 35 metres tall (114ft) and weighing several tonnes.

“With the work being so close to the road and the powerline, it’s requiring a coordinated effort from several agencies to make sure that this passes off smoothly.

“This is a great example of public and private sector departments FLS, Bear, SSEN and Transport Scotland working together to deliver a complex piece of work for public safety, continuity of energy supply, and at the same time minimising disruption to the travelling public.

“We appreciate that there will be some inconvenience and apologise for that in advance.”

To keep updated with the current status of woodlands in your area, click here.