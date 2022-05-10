Drivers face disruption on the A96 near Kirkhill due to forestry works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers face disruption on the A96 near Kirkhill due to forestry works

By Ross Hempseed
May 10, 2022, 4:21 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 4:55 pm
Part of the Kirkhill Forest were damaged during the period of bad weather in recent months. Supplied by Forestry and Land Scotland.
Motorists are being advised of potential disruption due to works at Kirkhill Forest.

A major clear-up operation is due to get under way in the woods next month following Storm Arwen.

Now drivers on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road are being warned they may face delay as Forestry and Land Scotland bring in machinery for the works.

Transport Scotland, Bear Scotland and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are involved in the two-week project which begins on June 6.

Damaged trees will be cleared to get the forest reopen – and to prevent them from falling on vehicles in the future.

The overhead power lines will also be thoroughly checked. 

For motorist safety, there will be a traffic management system in place on the A96.

‘Coordinated effort from several agencies.’

One lane of the eastbound carriageway will be closed from 9.30am-4pm Monday to Friday, and a temporary 30mph speed limit will be in place.

Dan Cadle, FLS’ harvesting, forest management and stewardship manager, said: “We’re dealing with some very big trees here – a mix of Sitka Spruce and Douglas Fir, some of which are 35 metres tall (114ft) and weighing several tonnes.

“With the work being so close to the road and the powerline, it’s requiring a coordinated effort from several agencies to make sure that this passes off smoothly.

“This is a great example of public and private sector departments FLS, Bear, SSEN and Transport Scotland working together to deliver a complex piece of work for public safety, continuity of energy supply, and at the same time minimising disruption to the travelling public.

“We appreciate that there will be some inconvenience and apologise for that in advance.”

To keep updated with the current status of woodlands in your area, click here.

