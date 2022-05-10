Police trace missing Aberdeen teenager Rihanna Crimmond Robertson By Louise Glen May 10, 2022, 8:44 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 6:24 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have confirmed a missing Aberdeen teen has been found. Rihanna Crimmond Robertson was last seen at 3.40pm on Monday, May 9 in Ormiston, East Lothian. Officers announced she was found “safe and well” in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police find missing man last seen driving through Highlands wearing ‘camouflage style’ clothing Man due in court following £120,000 drugs seizure in Aberdeen Police called after bike spotted hanging from second floor flat Three men for court after more than £20,000 of drugs seized in Aberdeen