Much-loved Aberdeen beachfront Sanddollar Cafe to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A favourite Aberdeen beachfront cafe will close its doors for the final time in just two weeks.

The Sanddollar has been a bustling spot for 15 years, but owner Suzi Millard has announced she is closing up to spend more time with her family.

She also said she had been unable to agree an extension to the lease of the unit, so will shut on May 22.

In a heartfelt post on social media, she thanked her loyal customers and former staff for making her dream of owning a cafe a reality.

“I remember being a young chef dreaming of one day owning my own cafe, so I hold my head up high while looking back at the success of the café with lots of wonderful memories that would not have been possible without my customers for their loyalty and staff, past and present, for their support and hard work over the years,” she wrote.

Ms Millard urged customers to come for one last iconic breakfast before the doors close.

Fans of the cafe could be in luck, as Ms Millard said she may continue Sanddollar outside catering in the future.

For now though, it is her understanding that a new cafe will open in the unit.

‘Seafront won’t be the same’

Nearly 1,000 fans of the cafe have expressed their disappointment, while wishing Ms Millard all the best in her semi-retirement.

James Allan wrote: “Very sad to read this news. I can absolutely appreciate the huge effort involved in building and running a top notch business such as you have.

“You have made a lot of people happy over the years with high quality food and service. You will very much be missed, but the upside, I dare say, will be some time to yourself. I wish you all the very best for the future.”

Brenda Brown posted: “So sad to hear this Suzi. Have enjoyed many a fine meal at the Sanddollar, with great service. However, wish you well in your semi-retirement. The beach front will not be the same without you.”

Wendy Strachan said she was “gutted” to hear the news, and would be racing down this weekend for breakfast.

She wrote: “The sea front will not be the same again without the Sanddollar. Absolutely lovely place great food and such nice staff. All the very best in your future endeavours.”

And Jade Koemans summed up the feeling of many other commenters, who described it as the end of an era.

She posted: “Incredible place and will go down as one of the best near the sea in many years. You should be incredibly proud of that. Lots of heart and soul there for sure. I look forward to seeing the Sand Dollar ethos in outside catering.”