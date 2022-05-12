Have your say on now disputed plans to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Have your say on now disputed plans to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
May 12, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 3:56 pm
An upgrade to the A96 is currently under review.
An upgrade to the A96 is currently under review.

It is time for the public to have their say on revised proposals to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness – or only for sections to be upgraded.

More than a decade after plans were initially drawn up, there is now doubt as to whether they will ever be fully realised.

The project was paused by the SNP-Green coalition at Holyrood last year because of the impact it would have on the climate.

Given the debate surrounding the dualling, the public are now being asked to share more information about how they use the road and issues they experience while doing so through a digital survey.

The survey will address people’s opinions on the climate impact the plans could have; the central reason for works being paused.

However, Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross says the review is confirmation the SNP is “seriously prepared to backtrack” on previous commitments.

Have travel habits changed with Covid?

The agreement between the Scottish Greens and the SNP commits to new bypasses of Nairn, Elgin, Keith and Inverurie on the A96.

However, further upgrades are dependent on the outcome of the current review.

Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government also want to find out how people’s views of the plans have changed following the pandemic, during which many travel habits have altered drastically.

Existing A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Photo by DCT Media

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth explained the reasoning behind the survey: “We remain committed to delivering improvements along the A96 corridor.

“The current plan is to fully dual the route between Inverness and Aberdeen. However, we have agreed to conduct a transparent, evidence-based review of the A96 Dualling Programme including a climate compatibility assessment. That is sensible good governance for major investment of that level.

“This public consultation starting today is an essential part of our review of the A96.”

Is Scottish Government back-tracking?

The Scottish Government previously committed to dualling the entire A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

That deadline was made before the Covid pandemic, but now the current SNP and Green cooperation agreement means completing the upgrade over the whole route is now subject to the review.

Moray MP Mr Ross says any “watering down” of the vision could be “extremely damaging for the economy.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

He said: “The A96 is already in urgent need of upgrading, and needs to be dualled, but now the SNP are using this review to kick these improvements into the long grass.

“Everyone understands the need to tackle our climate emergency and achieve net zero ambitions, but in Moray having access to a car remains an absolute necessity.

“I would urge everyone to make their voices heard as loudly as possible in this consultation. The SNP made the commitment to dual the A96, but have now put their coalition agreement with the Greens ahead of this promise.”

Where to have your say on A96

The public can fill out the digital survey on Transport Scotland’s A96 Corridor Review page, which also details the differences between current plans and proposed changes to them.

Ms Gilruth encouraged people, especially those living along the route, to give their opinions.

“The views of residents, stakeholders and businesses will help us to consider the impact of the climate emergency, Covid-19 and other changes to travel patterns when planning improvements to journeys along the route,” she said.

“We want to hear from communities and stakeholders throughout the A96 corridor so that we can take this into account alongside other technical reports when identifying options for improvements on the route. I’d like to encourage people with an interest to take part.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “The current plan remains to dual the A96, however, the Scottish Government has agreed to carry out a review and a climate compatibility assessment, and this public consultation is an important part of that.

“I know that local businesses and residents will have strong views on the future of the route, the upgrades that are required, and plans to dual the A96 more generally, and I would urge everyone with an interest to respond to the consultation to ensure that people in Moray have their voice heard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]