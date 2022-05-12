Have your say on now disputed plans to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is time for the public to have their say on revised proposals to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness – or only for sections to be upgraded.

More than a decade after plans were initially drawn up, there is now doubt as to whether they will ever be fully realised.

The project was paused by the SNP-Green coalition at Holyrood last year because of the impact it would have on the climate.

Given the debate surrounding the dualling, the public are now being asked to share more information about how they use the road and issues they experience while doing so through a digital survey.

The survey will address people’s opinions on the climate impact the plans could have; the central reason for works being paused.

However, Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross says the review is confirmation the SNP is “seriously prepared to backtrack” on previous commitments.

Have travel habits changed with Covid?

The agreement between the Scottish Greens and the SNP commits to new bypasses of Nairn, Elgin, Keith and Inverurie on the A96.

However, further upgrades are dependent on the outcome of the current review.

Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government also want to find out how people’s views of the plans have changed following the pandemic, during which many travel habits have altered drastically.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth explained the reasoning behind the survey: “We remain committed to delivering improvements along the A96 corridor.

“The current plan is to fully dual the route between Inverness and Aberdeen. However, we have agreed to conduct a transparent, evidence-based review of the A96 Dualling Programme including a climate compatibility assessment. That is sensible good governance for major investment of that level.

“This public consultation starting today is an essential part of our review of the A96.”

Is Scottish Government back-tracking?

The Scottish Government previously committed to dualling the entire A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

That deadline was made before the Covid pandemic, but now the current SNP and Green cooperation agreement means completing the upgrade over the whole route is now subject to the review.

Moray MP Mr Ross says any “watering down” of the vision could be “extremely damaging for the economy.

He said: “The A96 is already in urgent need of upgrading, and needs to be dualled, but now the SNP are using this review to kick these improvements into the long grass.

“Everyone understands the need to tackle our climate emergency and achieve net zero ambitions, but in Moray having access to a car remains an absolute necessity.

“I would urge everyone to make their voices heard as loudly as possible in this consultation. The SNP made the commitment to dual the A96, but have now put their coalition agreement with the Greens ahead of this promise.”

Where to have your say on A96

The public can fill out the digital survey on Transport Scotland’s A96 Corridor Review page, which also details the differences between current plans and proposed changes to them.

Ms Gilruth encouraged people, especially those living along the route, to give their opinions.

“The views of residents, stakeholders and businesses will help us to consider the impact of the climate emergency, Covid-19 and other changes to travel patterns when planning improvements to journeys along the route,” she said.

“We want to hear from communities and stakeholders throughout the A96 corridor so that we can take this into account alongside other technical reports when identifying options for improvements on the route. I’d like to encourage people with an interest to take part.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “The current plan remains to dual the A96, however, the Scottish Government has agreed to carry out a review and a climate compatibility assessment, and this public consultation is an important part of that.

“I know that local businesses and residents will have strong views on the future of the route, the upgrades that are required, and plans to dual the A96 more generally, and I would urge everyone with an interest to respond to the consultation to ensure that people in Moray have their voice heard.”