Meldrum Academy’s community garden fundraiser given £1,000 boost by SSEN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meldrum Academy’s community garden fundraiser given £1,000 boost by SSEN

By Cameron Roy
May 12, 2022, 12:31 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 2:37 pm
Current garden at Meldrum Academy. Supplied by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.
Current garden at Meldrum Academy. Supplied by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

School pupils working to make their community garden more accessible have been given a £1,000 boost by SSEN.

Meldrum Academy’s garden plays a key role in the pupils’ outdoor learning activities, allowing them to appreciate nature by growing different plants and vegetables.

The school won an award in 2021 from Keep Scotland Beautiful for their pocket garden.

But up until now, there has not been a path for wheelchair users – meaning some students have been missing out.

Pupils launched a fundraising campaign for the path, and now electricity firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN) donated the final £1,000.

It is hoped that the path will be built over the summer school holidays and ready for autumn.

SSEN project manager Simon Robertson visited the garden and said: “We’re delighted we’re able to help contribute towards a fully-accessible path for the pupils here at Meldrum Academy, meaning the whole school community can safely access the garden and get involved in all the outdoor learning activities on offer.

“As guests in the area, it’s great to know that we can help, have a positive impact on the local community and leave a lasting legacy through the project by supporting initiatives such as this.”

Meldrum Academy’s additional support for learning teacher Ashley Carstairs said: “We were bowled over by the generosity of SSEN.  This will make a huge difference to our pupils and will be a legacy for the school.  We have been fund raising for years and are delighted that this project will now be realised.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal