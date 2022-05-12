Meldrum Academy’s community garden fundraiser given £1,000 boost by SSEN

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

School pupils working to make their community garden more accessible have been given a £1,000 boost by SSEN.

Meldrum Academy’s garden plays a key role in the pupils’ outdoor learning activities, allowing them to appreciate nature by growing different plants and vegetables.

The school won an award in 2021 from Keep Scotland Beautiful for their pocket garden.

But up until now, there has not been a path for wheelchair users – meaning some students have been missing out.

Pupils launched a fundraising campaign for the path, and now electricity firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN) donated the final £1,000.

It is hoped that the path will be built over the summer school holidays and ready for autumn.

SSEN project manager Simon Robertson visited the garden and said: “We’re delighted we’re able to help contribute towards a fully-accessible path for the pupils here at Meldrum Academy, meaning the whole school community can safely access the garden and get involved in all the outdoor learning activities on offer.

“As guests in the area, it’s great to know that we can help, have a positive impact on the local community and leave a lasting legacy through the project by supporting initiatives such as this.”

Meldrum Academy’s additional support for learning teacher Ashley Carstairs said: “We were bowled over by the generosity of SSEN. This will make a huge difference to our pupils and will be a legacy for the school. We have been fund raising for years and are delighted that this project will now be realised.”