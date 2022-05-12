Fresh plans lodged to turn former Cruickshanks store in Banff into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh plans lodged to turn former Cruickshanks store in Banff into flats

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 6:27 pm
Plans have been resubmitted to convert the former Cruickshanks store in Banff into flats
Plans to convert a former Banff furniture shop into flats have been resubmitted just months after the original application was refused.

Andrew Buchan has lodged a second application to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to change the use of the vacant Cruickshanks House Furnishers store on High Street, Banff.

Mr Buchan’s first application for 13 flats was considered by councillors earlier this year.

He had previously proposed to transform the former shop and roof space into 10 two-bedroom and three one-bedroom apartments over three floors.

Back in February members of the Banff and Buchan area committee visited the site to consider the points that had been raised by objectors.

Those against the plan had voiced concerns over the lack of car parking and the potential the new flats would have on the privacy of surrounding residents.

Concerns were initially expressed the flats would overlook neighboring homes in Banff

At the committee meeting councillors unanimously refused the plan as they felt it would overlook neighbouring properties.

Prior to the meeting Banff and Macduff Community Council also voiced their worries as its members said they were “concerned about parking for the shop and 13 residential flats on this busy main road”.

The former Cruickshanks House Furnishers store in Banff. Picture by Mantell Ritchie
Mr Buchan’s initial plan has since been amended with nine flats proposed this time around instead of the original 13.

Planning documents reveal that the new development would include a mix of two to three-bedroom apartments.

The ground floor shop unit will remain in place with the flats to be formed in the remainder of the building.

M&Co shop will remain unaffected

As with the other plan, the existing M&Co. shop will remain in place and will not be affected by the proposal.

The former furniture shop has been lying empty since it closed its doors for the final time in 2018.

Businessman Michael Brodie owned the Cruickshanks stores in Huntly, Banff and Buckie but he decided to shut up shop after more than 30 years in charge and put the three sites on the market.

