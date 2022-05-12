Fresh plans lodged to turn former Cruickshanks store in Banff into flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to convert a former Banff furniture shop into flats have been resubmitted just months after the original application was refused.

Andrew Buchan has lodged a second application to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to change the use of the vacant Cruickshanks House Furnishers store on High Street, Banff.

Mr Buchan’s first application for 13 flats was considered by councillors earlier this year.

He had previously proposed to transform the former shop and roof space into 10 two-bedroom and three one-bedroom apartments over three floors.

Back in February members of the Banff and Buchan area committee visited the site to consider the points that had been raised by objectors.

Those against the plan had voiced concerns over the lack of car parking and the potential the new flats would have on the privacy of surrounding residents.

Concerns were initially expressed the flats would overlook neighboring homes in Banff

At the committee meeting councillors unanimously refused the plan as they felt it would overlook neighbouring properties.

Prior to the meeting Banff and Macduff Community Council also voiced their worries as its members said they were “concerned about parking for the shop and 13 residential flats on this busy main road”.

Mr Buchan’s initial plan has since been amended with nine flats proposed this time around instead of the original 13.

Planning documents reveal that the new development would include a mix of two to three-bedroom apartments.

The ground floor shop unit will remain in place with the flats to be formed in the remainder of the building.

M&Co shop will remain unaffected

As with the other plan, the existing M&Co. shop will remain in place and will not be affected by the proposal.

The former furniture shop has been lying empty since it closed its doors for the final time in 2018.

Businessman Michael Brodie owned the Cruickshanks stores in Huntly, Banff and Buckie but he decided to shut up shop after more than 30 years in charge and put the three sites on the market.