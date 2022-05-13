£345,000 resurfacing project to start on A96 north of Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Resurfacing work will begin near Huntly next week.

Work will be carried out overnight on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at the Bin Hill crawler lane, from Monday.

Temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy system will be in place while the work is carried out from 7.30pm-6am.

The convoy system will be gone during the daytime, but traffic lights will remain.

Work is due to be finished by May 22.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

