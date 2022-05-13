Three people for court after £30,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen and Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three people for court after £30,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen and Elgin

By Cameron Roy
May 13, 2022, 3:31 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 3:33 pm
Three people are due in court today.
Three people have been charged after £30,000 heroin and cocaine was discovered in two raids.

Police searched a property on Provost Rust Drive in Aberdeen and another in Findhorn Court in Elgin on Thursday.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, and a 26-year-old woman were charged with drug offences.

The 19-year-old man is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today, while the other two are due in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Detective Constable Ross Hay, from north-east division CID proactive unit, said: “We remain committed to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“Our partnership approach means that in addition to addressing drug related criminality, we also work with communities and partners to support individuals impacted by substance misuse and deal with other issues that result from individuals and groups involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

