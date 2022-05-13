Three people for court after £30,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen and Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been charged after £30,000 heroin and cocaine was discovered in two raids.

Police searched a property on Provost Rust Drive in Aberdeen and another in Findhorn Court in Elgin on Thursday.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, and a 26-year-old woman were charged with drug offences.

The 19-year-old man is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today, while the other two are due in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Detective Constable Ross Hay, from north-east division CID proactive unit, said: “We remain committed to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“Our partnership approach means that in addition to addressing drug related criminality, we also work with communities and partners to support individuals impacted by substance misuse and deal with other issues that result from individuals and groups involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”