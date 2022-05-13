Traditional horse-power fuels ongoing work to restore Aberdeenshire after winter storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Traditional horse-power fuels ongoing work to restore Aberdeenshire after winter storms

By Denny Andonova
May 13, 2022, 11:34 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:36 pm
Traditional horse power helping in tree-felling operations across Aberdeenshire. Image supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
Traditional horse power helping in tree-felling operations across Aberdeenshire. Image supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

As work to restore Aberdeenshire to its former spledour following the winter storms continues, several unusual members have been recruited to give the team some horse-power.

Aberdeenshire Council has drafted an additional specialist contractor to help with tackling the devastation caused by Storms Arwen and Corrie.

After completing the tree-felling and clearing at Haddo and Aden country parks, the forestry team is now preparing to clear additional areas of damage across the region.

But they haven’t brought in just heavy machinery to assist with the operations.

Image supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

As large vehicles are often unsuited to inaccessible sites, the contractor has opted for more traditional methods and uses horses to extract the timber and clear fallen wood.

Head of environment and sustainability Ewan Wallace said: “This approach is being used on sites which are inaccessible to the commercial contractor or where we need to minimise any damage to our paths or bridges.

“It has also been used to very good effect where the affected trees are close to residential properties or were the flora and fauna is sensitive and would be adversely affected by the heavy machinery.”

Restoration project to be completed within months

As part of the operations, work will begin at Battlehill at Huntly next week, followed by Lucylaw Woods and Duff House at Banff and other sites at Alford and Rhynie.

Gauchill Woods at Kintore, the Meadows at Huntly and Clearhill Wood at Aberchirder will also feature in the programme, which is expected to be fully completed by autumn.

Image supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Public safety continues to be the council’s over-riding concern during these ongoing tree-felling operations across Aberdeenshire and we do appreciate your patience during these works.

“We would urge the public to take notice of all closures and stay away from areas where there are trees down and where felling operations are being undertaken.

“Our teams and external contractors are trained, qualified experts and undertake careful risk assessments at every site – so please keep yourself safe and don’t try to cut down fallen trees or remove wood for firewood and so on.”

