Child taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Peterculter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A child has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car in Peterculter.

The incident happened at 4.40pm on Saturday, May 14, on North Deeside Road in Peterculter.

It is believed a child was struck by a car, and has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for minor injuries.

Emergency services arrived shortly on the scene and closed off North Deeside Road for around one hour as they dealt with the situation.

Three police cars and an ambulance were present at the scene.

A police cordon was in place along North Deeside Road at its junction with Coronation Road.

This has since been taken down and the road has reopened to traffic.