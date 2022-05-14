Child taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Peterculter By Ross Hempseed May 14, 2022, 6:10 pm Updated: May 14, 2022, 6:26 pm Police were called to the scene after a car collided with a child on North Deeside Road, Peterculter. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A child has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car in Peterculter. The incident happened at 4.40pm on Saturday, May 14, on North Deeside Road in Peterculter. It is believed a child was struck by a car, and has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for minor injuries. Emergency services arrived shortly on the scene and closed off North Deeside Road for around one hour as they dealt with the situation. Police and ambulance crews at the scene in Peterculter. Three police cars and an ambulance were present at the scene. A police cordon was in place along North Deeside Road at its junction with Coronation Road. This has since been taken down and the road has reopened to traffic. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Three people taken to hospital after car and campervan collide on the A9 Police called after bike spotted hanging from second floor flat Shinty club chieftain Donnie Martin named as Skye crash victim Woman taken to hospital following crash on B9170 near Methlick