Police investigate sexual assault in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman.

East St Clement’s Church has been sealed off by officers as investigations get under way.

The incident was reported to police at about 2.20am on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report relating to the serious sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman in the St Clement Street area of Aberdeen around 2.20am on Sunday, May 15.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a police presence is currently being maintained in the area.”

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said: “I’m shocked and sorry to hear this has happened to this woman and I hope that anyone who has heard anything are able to help the police with their inquiries.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald added: “My first concern has to be about the victim of this assault.

“I am also concerned for safety and security in the local community. It’s important that women in the city centre are safe and that they feel safe.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.