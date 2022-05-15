Police investigate sexual assault in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police investigate sexual assault in Aberdeen

By Michelle Henderson
May 15, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 6:26 pm
The alleged incident was reported to police around 2.20am on Sunday.
The alleged incident was reported to police around 2.20am on Sunday.

Police in Aberdeen are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman.

East St Clement’s Church has been sealed off by officers as investigations get under way.

The incident was reported to police at about 2.20am on Sunday.

Officers have launched an investigation into the serious sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman. Picture by Paul Glendell, DC Thomson

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report relating to the serious sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman in the St Clement Street area of Aberdeen around 2.20am on Sunday, May 15.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a police presence is currently being maintained in the area.”

The church on St Clement Street has been cordoned off with police standing guard. Picture by Paul Glendell, DC Thomson

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said: “I’m shocked and sorry to hear this has happened to this woman and I hope that anyone who has heard anything are able to help the police with their inquiries.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald added: “My first concern has to be about the victim of this assault.

“I am also concerned for safety and security in the local community. It’s important that women in the city centre are safe and that they feel safe.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal