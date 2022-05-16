Banff residents urged to keep windows closed due to high volume of smoke from raging wildfire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Banff are being urged to keep their windows closed after a large ongoing wildfire is causing high volumes of smoke in the area.

Six appliances are at the scene of a large ongoing gorse fire in Banff near Banff Bridge and a road has also been closed.

Fire crews received the call at 2.05am this morning to attend the scene.

Two appliances from Banff and Macduff were first on the scene. They arrived around 2.15am.

⚠️ Smoke warning ⚠️ @Aberdeenshire Residents in Banff and the surrounding area should keep windows closed due to high volumes of smoke from a large gorse fire at Banff Bridge. Road closures are also in place. Six fire appliances and specialist vehicles remain in attendance. — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) May 16, 2022

A fire spokesman said “a large plume of smoke” could reportedly be seen over Banff. Residents in the area are being urged to keep their windows closed due to the high volume of smoke present.

The wildfire has a fire front of around 980ft by 330ft near Banff Bridge.

Another four appliances are currently in attendance as well as a height appliance, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and police.

Road Closure – Union Road, MacDuff, AberdeenshirePolice Scotland would like to advise motorists that Union Road,… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 15 May 2022

Police have announced Union Road is closed in Macduff from its junction with Banff Bridge and the A98. This is reportedly in connection with the wildfire.

Diversions are currently in place along the A947 and Duff Street, MacDuff.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Stagecoach also announced there would be delays to their 35 service going to Elgin and Aberdeen.

BBirdServiceUpdate. Due to a hill fire just after Macduff depot the 35 service going to Elgin and Aberdeen are subject to slight delays. pic.twitter.com/vkact85nwO — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) May 16, 2022

Officers are currently at the scene carrying out traffic management.

SSE are also attending due to the presence of several power lines near the ongoing incident.

More to follow.