Banff residents urged to keep windows closed due to high volume of smoke from raging wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff residents urged to keep windows closed due to high volume of smoke from raging wildfire

By Lottie Hood
May 16, 2022, 6:41 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 8:50 am
The wildfire has been ongoing since around 2am this morning. Supplied by Brian Smith.
The wildfire has been ongoing since around 2am this morning. Supplied by Brian Smith.

Residents in Banff are being urged to keep their windows closed after a large ongoing wildfire is causing high volumes of smoke in the area.

Six appliances are at the scene of a large ongoing gorse fire in Banff near Banff Bridge and a road has also been closed.

Fire crews received the call at 2.05am this morning to attend the scene.

Two appliances from Banff and Macduff were first on the scene. They arrived around 2.15am.

A fire spokesman said “a large plume of smoke” could reportedly be seen over Banff. Residents in the area are being urged to keep their windows closed due to the high volume of smoke present.

The wildfire has a fire front of around 980ft by 330ft near Banff Bridge.

Another four appliances are currently in attendance as well as a height appliance, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and police.

Road Closure – Union Road, MacDuff, AberdeenshirePolice Scotland would like to advise motorists that Union Road,…

Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 15 May 2022

Police have announced Union Road is closed in Macduff from its junction with Banff Bridge and the A98. This is reportedly in connection with the wildfire.

Diversions are currently in place along the A947 and Duff Street, MacDuff.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Stagecoach also announced there would be delays to their 35 service going to Elgin and Aberdeen.

Officers are currently at the scene carrying out traffic management.

SSE are also attending due to the presence of several power lines near the ongoing incident.

More to follow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal