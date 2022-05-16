Parking buddies installed to encourage safe parking at Fraserburgh school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parking buddies have been installed at St Andrews Primary School in Fraserburgh to encourage safe parking.

The aluminium cut-outs depict school pupils holding lollipop signs stating “think before you park”.

They aim to discourage drivers from blocking crossings or mounting pavements, reducing safe access points to the school.

Funded by Smarter Choices, Smarter Places, the new initiative also promotes active travel, encouraging pupils to walk or cycle to school which in turn will reduce congestion and air pollution in the vicinity.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, explained that the parking buddies will help safeguard pupils at the school.

He said: “The safety of pupils is of paramount importance to us and we hope that these parking buddies – operating in conjunction with existing traffic safety measures outside schools and classroom-based safety awareness sessions – will help safeguard children in the future.”