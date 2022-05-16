Aberdeen University appeals to alumni for donations after waiving fees for students displaced by conflict in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University appeals to alumni for donations after waiving fees for students displaced by conflict in Ukraine

By Lauren Robertson
May 16, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 4:09 pm
Alumni across the world are being urged to donate to a new fund to support displaced students.
Aberdeen University is appealing to alumni across the world to donate to a new fund which will support displaced students who have taken up their offer of free tuition.

The university recently pledged to waive fees and offer free accommodation to students and scholars who have been displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.

Now, an appeal has been launched to raise money for the Student and Scholar Sanctuary Fund.

The fund has been set up to directly help those who have been forced to leave their education and wish to continue their studies in the north-east.

Money raised will go towards providing essential items such as food, clothing and laptops.

Daria Shapovalova, co-director of the university’s energy law centre, moved from Ukraine to Scotland eight years ago.

She previously studied in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, which has been under sustained attacks since late February in what has been described as one of the deadliest battles of the invasion.

‘We want to be as helpful as possible’

Ms Shapovalova stressed the importance of the fund in supporting students from Ukraine if they decide to take up their studies in Aberdeen.

“Students have been forced to live in other countries or are scattered throughout Ukraine,” she said.

“Many do not have reliable internet connections and cannot complete their studies. Their dreams of a higher education and a bright future have been taken from them, along with everything else they have lost.

“While tuition fees are being waived for Ukrainian students, there are further complications including living expenses, admissions, and English language support.

“We want to be as helpful as possible to any Ukrainian student wanting to commence or continue their studies in Scotland and ask for your support in helping us do that.”

Plea for donations

Head of alumni relations and regular giving at Aberdeen University, Katrina Allan, said the university’s founding principle of being “open to all” resonates through the university’s response to the ongoing conflict.

She appealed to alumni from the university to give what they can to support and comfort those arriving from “distressing times”.

Kings College, Aberdeen University.

“The new members to our Aberdeen family will be arriving scared and grief-stricken,” she said.

“We are asking for your help to offer them comfort and the assurance that Aberdeen University will remain a safe and supportive refuge during these distressing times.

“Many will arrive without basic necessities, such as toiletries, clothing and bedding, and with little or no money for food. Your donation will help to provide these items, as well as bursaries so that they can purchase their own items to replace belongings that were lost.”

You can donate to the Student and Scholar Sanctuary Fund here.

