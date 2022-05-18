SNP and Lib Dems announce coalition deal to take charge of Aberdeen City Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s SNP and Liberal Democrats councillors have struck a deal to take control of the city council.

Their combined 24 members give them an outright majority in the Town House chamber.

Both gained a single seat at the local elections earlier this month, as the Conservatives shed three.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll said: “People in Aberdeen have voted for leadership that will work for them.

“Our partnership will aim to tackle the issues that are important to Aberdonians.

“We will deliver the services that people deserve from their council, help give children the best start in life and work to combat poverty.

“We will also play our part in delivering a socially and economically just transition away from oil and gas, striving to make our city the net zero capital of Europe.”

SNP and Lib Dems back in charge in Aberdeen after 10 years

The agreement brings an end to 10 years of Labour and Tory administration, backed up by independents.

SNP and Lib Dem councillors have worked ever more closely together over the last council term.

This peaked over the last year as the ruling coalition was reduced to a minority administration.

Cllr Ian Yuill: “Aberdeen and the city council faces major challenges in the years ahead.

“The Liberal Democrats are committed to working in this partnership to deliver for Aberdeen’s citizens.

“We will work to provide the best possible education in modern buildings, to help citizens through the cost of living crisis, improve transport and roads, and work to meet global environmental challenges.”

Aided by independents, the allies overturned the closure of Union Street’s central stretch at the end of February.

Buses and taxis will soon be allowed back on to the Market Street to Bridge Street section, with two new bus gates to be put in place.

Work is expected to take at least until the end of this month, though is dependent on progress on the new market at the former BHS site.

Former Aberdeen coalition colleagues now at loggerheads

It comes as the Conservatives accuse Aberdeen Labour of giving the Lib Dems an “out” to do a deal with the SNP.

Tory group leader Ryan Houghton fumed, on Twitter: “Attempts to form an administration with us, Labour and Lib Dems (were) unsuccessful due to Labour’s national ban on formal partnerships.

“This gave the Lib Dems the out needed to do a deal with the SNP.”

However, Aberdeen Labour’s new leader Sandra Macdonald said talks had actually broken down because other parties would not commit to their £16-million-a-year free bus travel pledge.

Following the announcement about the future administration of Aberdeen City Council, she insisted the group “will continue to press our key policies”.

Labour deputy leader, Ross Grant, said: “Labour’s Aberdeen bus pledge is still our priority.

“We will continue to call on other groups on the council to back those plans.”