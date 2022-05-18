SNP and Lib Dems announce coalition deal to take charge of Aberdeen City Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP and Lib Dems announce coalition deal to take charge of Aberdeen City Council

By Alastair Gossip
May 18, 2022, 9:59 am
The SNP and Lib Dems have agreed a coalition deal to run Aberdeen City Council Picture shows; Councillors Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill. Picture by DCT Media.
The SNP and Lib Dems have agreed a coalition deal to run Aberdeen City Council Picture shows; Councillors Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill. Picture by DCT Media.

Aberdeen’s SNP and Liberal Democrats councillors have struck a deal to take control of the city council.

Their combined 24 members give them an outright majority in the Town House chamber.

Both gained a single seat at the local elections earlier this month, as the Conservatives shed three.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll said: “People in Aberdeen have voted for leadership that will work for them.

Alex Nicoll. Picture by Kenny Elrick 

“Our partnership will aim to tackle the issues that are important to Aberdonians.

“We will deliver the services that people deserve from their council, help give children the best start in life and work to combat poverty.

“We will also play our part in delivering a socially and economically just transition away from oil and gas, striving to make our city the net zero capital of Europe.”

SNP and Lib Dems back in charge in Aberdeen after 10 years

The agreement brings an end to 10 years of Labour and Tory administration, backed up by independents.

SNP and Lib Dem councillors have worked ever more closely together over the last council term.

This peaked over the last year as the ruling coalition was reduced to a minority administration.

Ian Yuill after retaining his seat. Picture by Scott Baxter

Cllr Ian Yuill: “Aberdeen and the city council faces major challenges in the years ahead.

“The Liberal Democrats are committed to working in this partnership to deliver for Aberdeen’s citizens.

“We will work to provide the best possible education in modern buildings, to help citizens through the cost of living crisis, improve transport and roads, and work to meet global environmental challenges.”

Aided by independents, the allies overturned the closure of Union Street’s central stretch at the end of February.

Buses and taxis will soon be allowed back on to the Market Street to Bridge Street section, with two new bus gates to be put in place.

Work is expected to take at least until the end of this month, though is dependent on progress on the new market at the former BHS site.

Former Aberdeen coalition colleagues now at loggerheads

It comes as the Conservatives accuse Aberdeen Labour of giving the Lib Dems an “out” to do a deal with the SNP.

Aberdeen Conservative leader Ryan Houghton. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Conservative leader Ryan Houghton. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Tory group leader Ryan Houghton fumed, on Twitter: “Attempts to form an administration with us, Labour and Lib Dems (were) unsuccessful due to Labour’s national ban on formal partnerships.

“This gave the Lib Dems the out needed to do a deal with the SNP.”

However, Aberdeen Labour’s new leader Sandra Macdonald said talks had actually broken down because other parties would not commit to their £16-million-a-year free bus travel pledge.

Following the announcement about the future administration of Aberdeen City Council, she insisted the group “will continue to press our key policies”.

Labour deputy leader, Ross Grant, said:  “Labour’s Aberdeen bus pledge is still our priority.

“We will continue to call on other groups on the council to back those plans.”

