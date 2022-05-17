Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire walking and cycling projects to benefit from £500,000 of funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire walking and cycling projects to benefit from £500,000 of funding

By Ellie Milne
May 17, 2022, 7:28 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 7:38 pm
Five walking and cycling projects in the north-east will benefit from the funding.
A number of north-east walking a cycling projects will benefit from £500,000 of government funding.

Nestrans made a successful bid for support from the Regional Transport Partnership Active Travel Grant which will be split between five different projects.

Vice-chairwoman Maggie Bochel said Nestrans, the transport partnership for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, is looking forward to working alongside partners to deliver the projects over the next year.

She said: “This was an ambitious bid to support a range of important and valuable projects.

“The funding will be used to help us invest in our paths to ensure that they are well-maintained, accessible, and enticing places for walking and cycling.

“It will allow us to support more people to take up cycling with schemes for affordable bikes and repairs, as well as providing access to essential cycle training to instill confidence.”

What are the projects?

Improvements to the Formartine & Buchan Way and the creation of a signed cycle network are among some of the projects to benefit from funding. Photo: Shutterstock.

Among the projects will be a “long-overdue” regional hub for recycling, repair and reuse. Discounted and affordable bikes will be available, as well as a referral scheme for children who otherwise may not be able to own their own bike.

The funding will be used to build on a successful Nestrans’ pilot from last year which supports the creation of a permanent signed cycling network. The North East Cycle Network aims to enable and encourage more people to travel by bike.

Repairs and replacements will be made to around 50 bridges on the Formartine and Buchan Way, which is actively used recreationally and by commuters. This follows the recent fabrication of ten bridges on the route.

Funding will also be used to carry out a survey on more than 440 miles of “non-road core paths”, with any future work aiming to allow “greater accessibility” and “greater confidence” for users.

Finally, a Provision of Adult Cycle Training project will offer free bicycle training for adults of all abilities across the north-east. One-to-one courses will be available, as well as small group training, with access to bikes and equipment if needed.

