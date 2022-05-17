Man arrested following three-car crash near Middleton of Potterton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested following a three-car crash at a set of roadworks.

The B999 Aberdeen to Tarves and the B977 Potterton to Belhelvie roads were blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The crash happened north of Middleton of Potterton and emergency services were called to the scene at about 2.45pm.

One man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Around 2.45pm on May 17 police were called to a three-vehicle crash on the B999 at the junction with the B977, Potterton. One man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“A man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences and inquiries are continuing.”

The road has been reopened.