Falcon Peppa still missing – but owner believes she may be in Torry

A missing falcon used to scare Aberdeen’s gulls has been spotted in Torry.

Sarah Calderwood and Peppa the falcon has been helping clear gulls together for three years.

But the eight-year-old went missing while working in the Market Street area on May 8.

Ms Calderwood has renewed hope the bird is still alive after a recent sighting on Saturday, and believes she will be close to where she went missing.

She said it is likely Peppa will be surviving on pigeons that she manages to catch.

Peppa may have bitten her tracker off

In spite of searching and calling for the bird, Ms Calderwood said she did not return that day and since then has made a number of pleas to have her returned.

Peppa is a highly trained bird, who generally has good recall to her owner.

Ms Calderwood, of SG Environmental, said: “She had a radio tracker attached to her when she went missing, but the naughty bird that she is – I think she must have bitten it off.

“We were able to track her overnight and into the Saturday after she went missing – and she had not gone very far at all.

“And since then, we have heard from people who have spotted her. But when they phone and as soon as I come all the way from home – I live 40 miles away – she has disappeared again.

“But she appears to be staying in Torry. So that is not far from where she went missing. So hopefully we will be able to see her again soon and she will be hungry enough that I will be able to lure her back.”

Ms Calderwood explained that Peppa would by now be hunting for herself, and most likely eating feral pigeons. She will not attack cats or dogs.

She added: “She is used to living in the countryside – so she seems to be being spotted at around 4pm in the afternoon.

“I really need to get to her before she manages to catch anything. So I will need to see her in the morning. It might mean 4am when it first gets light.”

Ms Calderwood previously advised anyone who sees Peppa not to feed her, especially not red meat.

Anyone who spots Peppa is urged to call Ms Calderwood on 07990 524495.