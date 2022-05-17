Falcon Peppa still missing – but owner believes she may be in Torry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Falcon Peppa still missing – but owner believes she may be in Torry

By Louise Glen
May 17, 2022, 6:20 pm
Peppa, the missing falcon.
Peppa, the falcon, has been missing in Aberdeen from around 11am this morning after being scared by some gulls. Supplied by Sarah Calderwood/ DCT Media

A missing falcon used to scare Aberdeen’s gulls has been spotted in Torry.

Sarah Calderwood and Peppa the falcon has been helping clear gulls together for three years.

But the eight-year-old went missing while working in the Market Street area on May 8.

Ms Calderwood has renewed hope the bird is still alive after a recent sighting on Saturday, and believes she will be close to where she went missing.

She said it is likely Peppa will be surviving on pigeons that she manages to catch.

Peppa may have bitten her tracker off

In spite of searching and calling for the bird, Ms Calderwood said she did not return that day and since then has made a number of pleas to have her returned.

Peppa is a highly trained bird, who generally has good recall to her owner.

Ms Calderwood, of SG Environmental, said: “She had a radio tracker attached to her when she went missing, but the naughty bird that she is – I think she must have bitten it off.

Sarah Calderwood with Saffron the Harris Hawk. Credit: David Knight.

“We were able to track her overnight and into the Saturday after she went missing – and she had not gone very far at all.

“And since then, we have heard from people who have spotted her. But when they phone and as soon as I come all the way from home – I live 40 miles away – she has disappeared again.

“But she appears to be staying in Torry. So that is not far from where she went missing. So hopefully we will be able to see her again soon and she will be hungry enough that I will be able to lure her back.”

Ms Calderwood explained that Peppa would by now be hunting for herself, and most likely eating feral pigeons. She will not attack cats or dogs. 

She added: “She is used to living in the countryside – so she seems to be being spotted at around 4pm in the afternoon.

“I really need to get to her before she manages to catch anything. So I will need to see her in the morning. It might mean 4am when it first gets light.”

Ms Calderwood previously advised anyone who sees Peppa not to feed her, especially not red meat.

Anyone who spots Peppa is urged to call Ms Calderwood on  07990 524495.

