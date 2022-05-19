Public still months away from getting access to Aberdeen Council’s Treasure Hub after Covid closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public still months away from getting access to Aberdeen Council’s Treasure Hub after Covid closure

By Craig Munro
May 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 6:08 pm
Aberdeen Treasure Hub Museum Centre. Picture by Kirstie Waterston
Aberdeen Treasure Hub Museum Centre. Picture by Kirstie Waterston

Members of the public will have to wait another few months to get back inside Aberdeen Council’s Treasure Hub – more than a year after other cultural offerings reopened following lockdown.

The Treasure Hub, which is located in Northfield, is used to store the many valuables and historical paraphernalia that are not on display at the city’s museums and galleries.

Before it was closed alongside other council facilities in March 2020, visitors were able to book ‘behind the scenes’ tours of the building one day a week and check out the more obscure portions of Aberdeen’s vast cultural collection.

But now the local authority has said the facility is not likely to reopen to the public until after the summer.

Council workers took the lockdown as an opportunity to move around 110,000 items two miles along the road from their store in Kittybrewster to the Treasure Hub, and this has prevented them from opening the doors any earlier.

Manor Park pupils take photos of artwork at Aberdeen Treasure Hub.

They include “toys, local industry items, hobbies, sculpture, kitchenware, models of boats and textiles”, which might require extra-special care to keep in top condition.

An Aberdeen Council spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen Treasure Hub is closed at the moment as we complete large-scale moves of collections between sites which were delayed due to Covid-19 close working conditions.

“Now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased we are actively planning to welcome visitors back to take part in ‘behind the scenes’ tours of the Treasure Hub.

“We hope that these will resume in Autumn 2022.

“In the meantime we welcome visits by researchers by prior arrangement.”

Tricky six years since opening

The £6.5 million facility opened in November 2016, and soon attracted calls for better marketing after only three people had visited in the following January.

More unwanted attention came last year, when it emerged that Aberdeen Council had lost more than 1,300 items from its collection.

It is believed that a number of those items may have simply been miscatalogued while being moved from place to place – and may even be lurking somewhere in the Treasure Hub with a dodgy label.

In February, the city admitted that figuring out what had happened to the absent artefacts could take until 2028, unless a pair of collection documentation experts were hired at a cost of £71,000 a year.

