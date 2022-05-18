Aberdeen versus Inverness: Which city is best for walking and cycling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen versus Inverness: Which city is best for walking and cycling?

By Cameron Roy
May 18, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 5:57 pm
A family enjoying a cycle route in the Highlands.
A family enjoying a cycle instead of the car. Picture by Julie Howden, Sustrans Scotland.

Aberdeen and Inverness have taken part in the biggest ever survey for walking and cycling in the UK.

The recently published survey involved 18 urban areas across the UK, including seven in Scotland.

The charity Sustrans published the research as part of their goal of getting more people to ditch the car.

Around 1,300 people in both Aberdeen and Inverness were asked to take part and give their thoughts on all sorts of issues relating to walking and cycling.

Aberdeen has recently undergone extensive change to the city centre to promote cycling.

Inverness has also been trying its best to promote cycling by changing road layouts to help them get about.

Each city has reported on the progress made towards making walking and cycling a more attractive way to commute.

The statistics produced comes from the year 2021. In addition to the survey, the report uses locally provided council data and modeling.

Here are some interesting things that popped up

  • Residents who travel by the following modes of transport five or more days a week:

Aberdeen: Walking 57%, Driving 41%, Public transport 6%, Cycling 4%.

Inverness: Walking 49%, Driving 48%, Public transport 3%, Cycling 9%.

  • Proportion of residents who cycle at least once a week:

Aberdeen: Men 33%, Women 20%

Inverness: Men 20%, Women 10%

  • Proportion of residents who walk or wheel at least five days a week:

Aberdeen: 59% of LGBQ+ people, 58% of heterosexual people

Inverness: 72% of LGBQ+ people, 47% of heterosexual people

  • Proportion of residents who walk or wheel at least five days a week:

Aberdeen: 52% of disabled people, 59% of non-disabled people

Inverness: 42% of disabled people, 52% of non-disabled people

Read the full reports published by Sustrans for Aberdeen and Inverness here. Or read the full methodology report here.

