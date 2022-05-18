Best pictures of the orca pod spotted near Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best pictures of the orca pod spotted near Fraserburgh

By Ellie Milne
May 18, 2022, 5:47 pm
Steve Truluck has shared a series of photos of a pod of orcas near Fraserburgh earlier this month.
A series of amazing pictures show the pod of killer whales which visited the Fraserburgh area earlier this month.

The pod of six mammals – known as the “169s” – spent a week near Kinnaird Head before moving on toward the west of Iceland.

It is believed the matriarch of the pod was travelling with their brother and sister, with two baby whales also included in the group.

They were later joined by another two males before they left on Sunday.

Killer whale enthusiast Steve Truluck has shared a series of photos from his trip to Fraserburgh earlier this month.

The 47-year-old said the north-east town is a “key area” in Scotland for killer whales and he was surprised to see the pod stay in the area for as long as a week.

Many an enthusiastic whale spotter came out to catch a glimpse of the animals, with a number of people also sharing their own photos online.

Orcas pod spotted in Fraserburgh

The pod is believed to be migrating between Scotland and the west of Iceland. Picture by Steve Truluck.
The pod of orcas is now on the move. Picture by Steve Truluck.
The pod moved on from Fraserburgh on Monday, May 16. Picture by Steve Truluck.
The first two weeks in May are the best time to spot orcas near Fraserburgh. Picture by Steve Truluck.
Fraserburgh is a key area in Scotland for these killer whales. Picture by Steve Truluck.
The pod was spotted nearly every day for a week. Picture by Steve Truluck.
Steve Truluck has noticed a patter over the years of what the animals do. Picture by Steve Truluck.
A pod of orcas were seen in Fraserburgh for a week. Picture by Steve Truluck.
The group is known as the “169s”. Picture by Steve Truluck.
New calf keeps close to its mother as they hunt for food. Picture by Steve Truluck.
Steve Truluck shared photos from the pod of orcas spotted in the Fraserburgh area. Picture by Steve Truluck.
The animas were in the Fraserburgh area for around a week. Photo: Steve Truluck.
Killer whales come into Scottish waters on the hunt for food, such as seals. Picture by Steve Truluck.
The orcas drew in a crowd of spectators. Picture by Steve Truluck.
The pod of killer whales contains two mothers and two calves. Picture by Steve Truluck.

[[title]]

[[text]]

