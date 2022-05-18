Best pictures of the orca pod spotted near Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of amazing pictures show the pod of killer whales which visited the Fraserburgh area earlier this month.

The pod of six mammals – known as the “169s” – spent a week near Kinnaird Head before moving on toward the west of Iceland.

It is believed the matriarch of the pod was travelling with their brother and sister, with two baby whales also included in the group.

They were later joined by another two males before they left on Sunday.

Killer whale enthusiast Steve Truluck has shared a series of photos from his trip to Fraserburgh earlier this month.

The 47-year-old said the north-east town is a “key area” in Scotland for killer whales and he was surprised to see the pod stay in the area for as long as a week.

Many an enthusiastic whale spotter came out to catch a glimpse of the animals, with a number of people also sharing their own photos online.

Orcas pod spotted in Fraserburgh