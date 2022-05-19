‘A beacon of hope’: Clan lighthouse shines down on Sandend campsite to provide welcoming support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A beacon of hope’: Clan lighthouse shines down on Sandend campsite to provide welcoming support

By Lauren Taylor
May 19, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 7:54 pm
John Anderson and artist Suzanne Scott from Whimsical Lush unveil the new plaque for Clan's lighthouse that is now proudly overlooking Sandend Holidays. Picture by Jason Hedges.
A new lighthouse shines out as a “beacon of hope and happiness” welcoming visitors to a picturesque north-east campsite.

Co-owner of Sandend Holidays John Anderson successfully secured a Clan lighthouse at the auction held last November.

The 67-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer and spent around four months in hospital last year.

He explained Clan supported his partner Sally Robertson during that time by giving her a place where she could speak to others who understood what she was going through.

The lighthouse has been erected on the campsite and welcomes guests to the fishing village. Picture by Jason Hedges.

When he left the hospital around October time they saw the Light the North Trail and thought the lighthouses were “marvellous”.

The campsite owner decided to bid on one of the artworks and chose the design created by Suzanne Scott called Puffin’s Playground, and was “lucky enough to be successful”.

‘You promised me a puffin’

He explained: “Before this, we’d developed a bit of a thing between us and I’d promised to show her a puffin, we went up to Shetland and up to Unst when puffins were there – and we didn’t see a single puffin.

“So there was always this thing of ‘you promised me a puffin’.

“It seemed like a nice way to give something back to Clan and also to give Sally a puffin.”

A plaque explaining the lighthouse was unveiled by Mr Anderson, alongside the sculpture’s creator Suzanne Scott and charity development manager for Clan Ruth MacIntosh on Wednesday.

The lighthouse now acts as a beacon of light at night. Supplied by Suzanne Scott.

The couple have now put a light in the structure, meaning it lights up the campsite in the evenings.

“We always say it’s not a lighthouse that warns people away,” Mr Anderson added. “It’s a lighthouse that welcomes people to a place of happiness and healing.

“Sandend is quite a magical place and there are a lot of people that come here to heal, both mentally and physically.

“All of our clients who have been here really love it.”

The Light the North sculptures raised £324,200 for Clan cancer support at the auction last year.

