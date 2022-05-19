Missing teenager from Aberdeen found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen teenager reported missing has been found.

Cerise Beaton, aged 13, went missing from the Bucksburn area in the early hours of Thursday, May 19.

Police have now announced that she has been traced safe and well and thanked everyone who engaged with the appeal and contacted them.

Cerise Beaton (13) who was reported missing from Aberdeen, has been found safe & well. Thanks to all who engaged with our appeal & contacted Police.@missingpeople have a free helpline 7 days a week from 9am – 11pm 11600 pic.twitter.com/wn2SwGnOwP — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 19, 2022