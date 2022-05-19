Stonehaven Open Air Pool to reopen for Jubilee weekend after winter renovations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stonehaven Open Air Pool to reopen for Jubilee weekend after winter renovations

By Cameron Roy
May 19, 2022, 12:19 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 3:29 pm
Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool is back in time for Jubilee weekend. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Stonehaven Open Air Pool will reopen on Thursday, June 2 as the country marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The pool has been closed since September last year for the winter season while also undergoing renovations. The Stonehaven landmark is now nearly 90 years old.

Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool and council teams have been making a range of repairs – including a fresh coat of paint and decoration.

Live Life Aberdeenshire service manager Tim Stephen said: “We’d like to thank the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool and everybody else involved for their hard work over the last few weeks to prepare for the new season.”

Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool receives a lick of paint by volunteer Heather. Supplied by Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool.

Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool chairman Stephen Harris said: “The Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool are pleased and excited that the pool will be open for the jubilee.

“Both the Friends and Live Life Aberdeenshire have worked extremely hard to ensure the pool is ready for the new season, which can be challenging with a near 90-year-old facility.

“While we would have liked to have opened slightly earlier, credit should go to all parties for expediting the necessary work to get the pool ready for the extra special holiday weekend, which will feature some extra activities to celebrate and mark the platinum jubilee.”

For more information about the upcoming season go to: www.stonehavenopenairpool.co.uk

