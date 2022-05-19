Stonehaven Open Air Pool to reopen for Jubilee weekend after winter renovations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven Open Air Pool will reopen on Thursday, June 2 as the country marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The pool has been closed since September last year for the winter season while also undergoing renovations. The Stonehaven landmark is now nearly 90 years old.

Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool and council teams have been making a range of repairs – including a fresh coat of paint and decoration.

Live Life Aberdeenshire service manager Tim Stephen said: “We’d like to thank the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool and everybody else involved for their hard work over the last few weeks to prepare for the new season.”

Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool chairman Stephen Harris said: “The Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool are pleased and excited that the pool will be open for the jubilee.

“Both the Friends and Live Life Aberdeenshire have worked extremely hard to ensure the pool is ready for the new season, which can be challenging with a near 90-year-old facility.

“While we would have liked to have opened slightly earlier, credit should go to all parties for expediting the necessary work to get the pool ready for the extra special holiday weekend, which will feature some extra activities to celebrate and mark the platinum jubilee.”

For more information about the upcoming season go to: www.stonehavenopenairpool.co.uk