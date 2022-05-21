All aboard! Meet the LNER train manager making people smile with his punny announcements from Aberdeen to Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

All aboard! Meet the LNER train manager making people smile with his punny announcements from Aberdeen to Edinburgh

By Lauren Robertson
May 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 21, 2022, 10:09 am

A LNER train manager is making a name for himself by entertaining passengers at stops on the Aberdeen to Edinburgh line.

While getting on the tannoy to say which station is coming up on the route, Ed Tumath shares a fact about the town, village or city.

When deciding which facts will make their way into his announcements, he favours those which are lighthearted and can be turned into a pun or joke.

His extra efforts aren’t going unnoticed, with passengers frequently commenting on how his announcements have lifted their spirits.

Mr Tumath told us: “Almost every day at least one passenger will comment as I’m walking through the train checking tickets asking if I’m the one on the announcements. I say ‘if you enjoy them then yes, if not then no I’m not.’”

Take a ride on the LNER with Mr Tumath

‘You’re making this journey something special’

The 39-year-old from Aberdeen said he wanted to make train journeys “more than simply a means of getting from one place to another” for everyone from commuters to holidaymakers.

Passengers often take to social media to thank Mr Tumath for his announcements and give their review of his “dad jokes”.

Danielle said on Twitter: “This train manager (the 20:34 to Aberdeen) has so many dad jokes I am honestly I’m awe. 10/10 train narration, Ed. You’re making this journey something special.”

Katy also said: “Ed the train manager on the 09:08 from Dundee is a complete breath of fresh air! Local information and corny jokes included.”

Inspired

The LNER train manager once took a train ride that changed the way he thinks about his job.

“I took a train from Seattle up to Vancouver and I remember the train manager on that train making little announcements about the different places we passed by,” he said.

“I just felt it really turned the journey from simply being an A to B train ride into more of an experience and gave me a memory of these places even though I wasn’t getting off the train.”

Inspired by the trip, he set about building up his own repertoire of funny facts, determined to make each trip something special.

Ed Tumath said his announcements help him interact with passengers. Picture by Kami Thomson

‘No two days are the same’

Mr Tumath is committed to going the extra mile in his role because it enables him to interact with passengers.

He added: “Instead of me going through and clicking a ticket and moving on I can engage a bit more. Quite often when I get off the train passengers will make the effort to actually come up to the back of the train and say thank you.

“When you’re interacting with people no two days are the same, they may not always be good days but they are days that make the job what it is and make it enjoyable.

“99% of the time we can really have a positive impact on people’s journeys.”

