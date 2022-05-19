‘Spik free an listen weel’: New Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater makes first address in Doric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Spik free an listen weel’: New Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater makes first address in Doric

By Ben Hendry
May 19, 2022, 5:20 pm
The new leader of Aberdeenshire Council, Mark Findlater.
The new leader of Aberdeenshire Council paid homage to the region’s roots as he read his inaugural address to the chamber in Doric.

Mark Findlater, who represents Troup, is a passionate advocate of the traditional north-east tongue.

He was elected to lead the local authority at the first meeting of the new term at Woodhill House, in Aberdeen, this morning.

Mr Findlater now heads up a ruling coalition administration of 26 Tories, 14 Liberal Democrats and six independent councillors.

A former bomb disposal expert, he told the Press and Journal that he had no nerves about the new appointment.

New Aberdeenshire Council Conservative leader Mark Findlater will sound out Liberal Democrat colleagues on a coalition this week. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Mark Findlater after being re-elected at P&J Live two weeks ago.

‘Hud awa thay deel’

And the proud Doric ambassador made sure his first speech was one to remember.

Addressing all those from “the Blue Toon and Turra” to “Banff and thay Mearns an away atween”, he said voters had put their trust in them “to spik and speer”.

Mr Findlater added: “Here in es bear pit for thay nithin forbae.

“Spik free and clear an listen weel.

“Hink on fit ye dae an hud awa thay deel.”

As leader, Mr Findlater will be paid £45,669 every year while new provost Judy Whyte will take home £34,254.

The basic wage for a councillor is £19,5721 but that goes up for those appointed to chair committees.

A hard act to follow…

Gwyneth Petrie, leader of the SNP group, joked that she “didn’t have anything rhyming prepared” as she addressed the room.

The leader of the opposition warned colleagues that the coming five years “will be tough for us”.

She added: “The people of Aberdeenshire will rely on us more than ever to assist and support them.”

And the Huntly councillor pledged to “continue to hold the administration to account” while “working as collegiately as we can”.

Council stages biggest meeting for years

The gathering at the council’s Woodhill House HQ was the busiest the chambers have been for more than two years.

A total 49 of the 66 councillors attending did so in person – with 17 virtual participants appearing via Teams on TV screens overlooking the room.

Being back felt like old times for many, with Banff councillor John Cox telling us afterwards how much he enjoyed being in the same room as his colleagues.

Hailing the “transferable skills” his new Conservative councillors bring to the table, Mr Findlater told us he was “very positive about the future”.

Mark Findlater in a good mood outside the council’s HQ.

Read Mark Findlater’s full Doric speech:

Is wis meant tae be yasee

69 Cooncillors en front o me

Garioch, Formartine, the Broch, Bloo Toon and Turra

Banff and thay Mearns, Kincardine, Braemar and Banchory

An away in atween

The folk hiv pit air trust in ee, tae spik and speer

Here in es bear pit for thay nithin forbae

Spik free and clear an listen weel

hink on fit ye dae an hud awa thay deel

Air trust is in your hans

Keep it weel and hud tae your lans

There is nae sik thing as a mere custodian

Be true and fair……. An hud gaun

Spikkin Scots: Listen to the different dialects of Scotland with our interactive map

