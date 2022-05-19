New Aberdeenshire Council leader appointed during first in person meeting since the pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conservative councillor Mark Findlater has been declared the new leader of Aberdeenshire Council.

The appointment was made at the first in-person council meeting of the new session held at Woodhill House.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats had agreed a coalition deal with independent councillors before the meeting to run the local authority.

Newly appointed provost Judy Whyte asked members to give nominations for the role.

Councillor Findlater was put forward by Lib Dem, Anne Stirling and the suggestion was seconded by Independent councillor John Cox.

As no other nominations were received councillor Findlater was declared the new council Leader.

Tributes were paid to former Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille

Addressing the chamber he paid tribute to former Leader councillor Andy Kille who stepped down prior to the local election and said he did a “cracking job”.

Councillor Findlater also thanked his fellow members for putting their trust in him.

The Doric language champion then addressed the chamber with a Doric speech, in which he urged councillors to “spik free and fair” and “hud gan”.

Following his appointment councillors were asked to select the local authority’s deputy leader.

Anne Stirling named Aberdeenshire Council’s deputy leader

Councillor Findlater nominated councillor Stirling and was supported by councillor Cox.

No other names were put forward making councillor Stirling the deputy leader.

Councillor Stirling said she was “absolutely delighted” to accept the role and said it was a “privilege” to be in the post.

She pledged to make the new council partnership “as effective as it can be” and told members that she looked forward to working with them on a “collaborative and effective” partnership.

She added: “We need to work extremely hard together to make Aberdeenshire a place that we are proud to be representatives of”.