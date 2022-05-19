New Aberdeenshire Council leader appointed during first in person meeting since the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Aberdeenshire Council leader appointed during first in person meeting since the pandemic

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 19, 2022, 2:43 pm
New Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater outside Woodhill House. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 19/05/2022
Conservative councillor Mark Findlater has been declared the new leader of Aberdeenshire Council.

The appointment was made at the first in-person council meeting of the new session held at Woodhill House.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats had agreed a coalition deal with independent councillors before the meeting to run the local authority.

Newly appointed provost Judy Whyte asked members to give nominations for the role.

Councillor Findlater was put forward by Lib Dem, Anne Stirling and the suggestion was seconded by Independent councillor John Cox.

As no other nominations were received councillor Findlater was declared the new council Leader.

Tributes were paid to former Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille

Addressing the chamber he paid tribute to former Leader councillor Andy Kille who stepped down prior to the local election and said he did a “cracking job”.

Councillor Findlater also thanked his fellow members for putting their trust in him.

The Doric language champion then addressed the chamber with a Doric speech, in which he urged councillors to “spik free and fair” and “hud gan”.

Following his appointment councillors were asked to select the local authority’s deputy leader.

Anne Stirling named Aberdeenshire Council’s deputy leader

Councillor Findlater nominated councillor Stirling and was supported by councillor Cox.

No other names were put forward making councillor Stirling the deputy leader.

Councillor Stirling said she was “absolutely delighted” to accept the role and said it was a “privilege” to be in the post.

She pledged to make the new council partnership “as effective as it can be” and told members that she looked forward to working with them on a “collaborative and effective” partnership.

She added: “We need to work extremely hard together to make Aberdeenshire a place that we are proud to be representatives of”.

