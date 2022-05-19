Spike is back! Aberdeen’s favourite cactus returns to Duthie Park Winter Gardens after two-year holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spike is back! Aberdeen’s favourite cactus returns to Duthie Park Winter Gardens after two-year holiday

By Ellie Milne
May 19, 2022, 2:28 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 5:11 pm
'Spike' the talking cactus is back in action at the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park. Picture by Kath Flannery.
'Spike' the talking cactus is back in action at the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park. Picture by Kath Flannery.

One of the most popular Duthie Park characters is returning to Aberdeen after a two-year holiday.

Spike the Cactus has spent most of the pandemic travelling around the world, from Sydney to the Mojave Desert, but will now return to the tropical climate of the Winter Gardens.

The talking cactus has been entertaining visitors at the garden’s Arid House for decades – with their voice changing from male to female depending on their mood.

Miranda Radley, Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery convener, said: “Spike was allowed a special extended annual leave during Covid and, being a barrel cactus, they weren’t affected by the virus so was free to travel around the world.

“It looks like they had a great time seeing all these places, however, it is fantastic they decided to come back home to the Winter Gardens to be enjoyed by everyone, young and old.”

Spike the Talking Cactus will return to the Winter Gardens on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Aberdeen City Council.

‘Pretty fly for a cacti’

Spike lived at the Winter Gardens from 1980 until their “cheeky demeaner” got them removed in 1998. After a successful campaign in the city, the talking cactus made a welcome return in 2011.

The family favourite has assisted in several marriage proposals over the years and represented Aberdeen City Council at the Glasgow Flower show.

Many locals also took part in a competition to guess the number of spikes with the winner guessing within two spikes of their 1,666. The young girl now has a tree in the park with a commemorative plaque for her win.

Spike the Talking Cactus at the Winter Gardens, Duthie Park with the team Bill Smith, Bill Thomson, Nigel McLeod, Phil Roger and Jim Nicol in 1998.

Councillor Ian Yuill, operational delivery vice convener, added: “Spike has been a great favourite in the Winter Gardens with residents and visitors alike for many years and he took a well-deserved holiday in the last two years.

“I’m sure they will be welcomed back by everyone and will be a popular attraction again.”

Duthie Park is looking for “chatty” volunteers to help bring Spike to life and entertain visitors of all ages.

Anyone interested should speak to the staff at the Winter Gardens.

