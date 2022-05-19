Missing teen Sophie Miah last seen on Crown Street in Aberdeen By Ross Hempseed May 19, 2022, 2:28 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 2:53 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are trying to trace a missing teenager who was last seen on Crown Street in Aberdeen. Sophie Miah, 19, from Kemnay was last seen at around 10.45pm on Sunday, May 15. She has since gone missing and officers are appealing for information regarding her whereabouts. Miss Miah is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy Canada Goose jacket, green and white striped Levi’s t-shirt and blue jeans. She has previous connections to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow and police believe she may try to travel to those areas. Anyone who may have seen Miss Miah since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number PS-20220518-2016. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing teenager from Aberdeen found safe and well Teodor Asaftei reported missing from Aberdeen believed to be in Edinburgh Appeal launched to trace man, 27, missing from Aberdeen for a week Renewed efforts to trace camper Neil Skinner who went missing over a week ago