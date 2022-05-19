Missing teen Sophie Miah last seen on Crown Street in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are trying to trace a missing teenager who was last seen on Crown Street in Aberdeen.

Sophie Miah, 19, from Kemnay was last seen at around 10.45pm on Sunday, May 15.

She has since gone missing and officers are appealing for information regarding her whereabouts.

Miss Miah is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy Canada Goose jacket, green and white striped Levi’s t-shirt and blue jeans.

She has previous connections to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow and police believe she may try to travel to those areas.

Anyone who may have seen Miss Miah since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number PS-20220518-2016.