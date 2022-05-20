Books and Beans owner to open new site in Union Terrace Gardens in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Books and Beans owner to open new site in Union Terrace Gardens in August

By Cameron Roy
May 20, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 3:01 pm
Councilor's Yuill and McLellan standing at Rosemount Pavilion space at Union Terrace Gardens with John Wigglesworth. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
The owner of the popular Aberdeen eatery Books and Beans has been revealed as the operator of the Rosemount Pavilion space at Union Terrace Gardens.

John Wigglesworth is the director of the company Celera Support Services, who are launching the new coffee house as part of the plan to promote daytime cafe culture in the city centre.

The new coffee house and bar will be called Common Sense and is inspired by the 18th Century Scottish School of Common Sense. The school was founded by Aberdeen-born enlightenment philosopher Thomas Reid.

John Wigglesworth, owner of Books and Beans. Picture by Scott Baxter

It is situated on the corner of Union Terrace and Rosemount Viaduct near His Majesty’s Theatre and is due to open in August.

Mr Wigglesworth said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to realise our vision within the Rosemount Pavilion, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the revitalisation of Aberdeen city centre.

‘It’s just Common Sense’

“We are playing our part in delivering this in a number of ways, not least with the much-anticipated launch of Common Sense Coffee House and Bar.

“With plenty of books, music, performance, and chat – it’s good for the community, it’s good for us all, it’s just Common Sense.”

Mr Wigglesworth is also one of the founders and chair of the Bonnymuir Green Community Trust, which became the north-east’s first community-led Urban Right to Buy project in 2018.

It is now a thriving and popular community-owned garden, arts space and cafe.

Books and Beans will continue to trade on Belmont Street after the Union Terrace Gardens opening.

The Rosemount Pavilion is one of three similar buildings looking over Union Terrace Gardens, which is due to reopen in the summer after a £28 million refurbishment.

Drone footage of Union Terrace Gardens taken in late April. Photo: DCT Media

The decision to cancel the ‘soft reopening’ of the Union Terrace Gardens site was controversially made last month.

Planned improvements include a new play area for children and ensuring the gardens are more wheelchair-friendly. The old historic arches and Victorian toilets are to be restored and refurbished.

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources convener Alex McLellan said: “It is great that a local, independent operator is to open at one of the new pavilions at Union Terrace Gardens and it will be a fantastic addition to our city centre.”

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “I’m sure the new coffee house and bar will be a real boost to the Union Terrace Gardens area.”

