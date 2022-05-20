ScotRail cutbacks could leave Aberdeen and Inverness Tartan Army stranded for crucial Ukraine match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ScotRail cutbacks could leave Aberdeen and Inverness Tartan Army stranded for crucial Ukraine match

By Ross Hempseed
May 20, 2022, 3:49 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 6:33 pm
Scotland fans at Hampden.
Hampden Park is due to be packed for the crucial Ukraine match. Photo: SNS

Football fans from Aberdeen and the Highlands could be left stranded in Glasgow following Scotland’s crucial World Cup match with Ukraine due to cancelled ScotRail services.

The operator announced earlier this week that it would cut over 700 services to offset the impact of the drivers dispute over pay.

The last service travelling from Glasgow to Aberdeen is now at 6.41pm instead of after 9pm with the final chance to get back to Inverness coming at 7.07pm – both before the match on June 1 has even kicked off.

The reduced timetable has outraged fans and opposition leaders as it does not allow fans from Aberdeen or the north to travel back once the match is finished.

Scotland fans could struggle to get home. Photo: Steve Brown/DCT Media

The match starts at 7.45pm meaning fans will have to pay to stay in Glasgow overnight if they still want to cheer their team on – or arrange for alternative transport.

‘ScotRail must put on additional services’

Scottish Conservatives have concerns that fans will be left stranded and have urged the Scottish Government to resolve the situation.

The government took back ownership of the previously privately-run ScotRail in April and has since tried to rehabilitate the brand’s image.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Liam Kerr said: “The play-off with Ukraine is Scotland’s most important World Cup clash since we last reached the tournament itself in 1998, so the SNP Government and ScotRail must ensure the tens of thousands of fans attending can get home that night.

Scotrail services
ScotRail services from Aberdeen are being cutback in the temporary timetable.

“We know that much of the Tartan Army hail from our northern cities, so they need to be catered for appropriately.

“It’s completely unacceptable that the last trains to Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth leave before the match has even kicked off.

“Many of these supporters will have work the following morning, even assuming they can afford the expense of an overnight hotel stay in Glasgow.

ScotRail to issue travel advice

“ScotRail simply must lay on additional, later services that night.

“It’s imperative that Jenny Gilruth and her colleagues thrash out a resolution with the unions to ensure normal service on Scotland’s railways is resumed as soon as possible.”

In response to calls for additional services for major events, Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’ll be issuing travel advice for the upcoming Scotland internationals in the lead up to the games.”

ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness will be significantly affected. Photo: DCT Media

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth will be meeting with transport bosses to find a potential solution to the ongoing disruption. The Scottish Government has been contacted to comment.

Meanwhile, Highland MP Jamie Stone has also queried the new timetable, which could negatively impact rural communities that are now served by less frequent trains.

He said: “Highlanders who rely on the train network to access work, medical care and onward travel urgently need assurances from the government that their lives are not going to be turned upside down.”

IN FULL: What ScotRail’s ‘temporary’ timetable changes mean for services in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]