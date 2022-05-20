Warnings to be shown on A96 and other hotspots to warn of rising risk of deer collisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warnings to be shown on A96 and other hotspots to warn of rising risk of deer collisions

By Lauren Robertson
May 20, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 6:27 pm
Deer cull
Young deer are more likely to be involved in collisions as they look for their own territory. Picture by Scottish Gamekeepers Association.

The number of collisions between deer and vehicles has increased across Scotland in recent years.

It’s estimated the number of collisions has now reached 9,000 per year, resulting in 50 to 100 human injuries. Rates usually increase in late May and early June as this is when young deer go out on their own to look for new territories.

The majority of collisions either happen between early evening and midnight or between 6am to 9am.

Aberdeenshire is among the areas where deer-vehicle collisions have shown the biggest increase.

To combat the rise in collisions, NatureScot and Traffic Scotland are working together to implement signage across key hotspots across the region between May 23 and June 13.

Drivers on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will be warned about the risk of deer collisions.

They will be in place around Inverness, Aberdeen and Fort William as well as at points along the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road, A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and A85 Oban to Perth road.

Jamie Hammond, wildlife management officer at NatureScot, said: “Particularly in peak times, we advise motorists to slow down and watch for deer crossing roads.

“Be aware that if you’re driving near woods, deer can suddenly appear before you have time to brake.”

Tips for avoiding collisions

NatureScot and Traffic Scotland are actively sharing advice with motorists on how to avoid collisions with deer.

Tip tips include: 

  • Try not to suddenly swerve to avoid hitting a deer, this could cause an accident
  • Only brake sharply and stop if there are no vehicles behind you
  • Try to come to a stop as far away from the animals as possible
  • After dark, use full-beams when there is no oncoming traffic, as this will illuminate the eyes of deer
  • Report any deer-vehicle collisions to the police and do not approach an injured deer yourself

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]