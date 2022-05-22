Tears as Ukrainian teen in Aberdeen hands over his new bike to another refugee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tears as Ukrainian teen in Aberdeen hands over his new bike to another refugee

By Louise Glen
May 22, 2022, 6:00 am

The director of a charity that works with vulnerable young women in Moldova and in Ukraine has said he was moved to tears by a teen refugee resettled in Aberdeen.

Mark Morgan, the European director of Peterhead-based Stella’s Voice, said he could not believe his eyes after a young man, who came to the UK with nothing, handed over his new bike to another refugee, as otherwise she would have gone without.

Danilo Danysenko, a 14-year-old schoolboy travelled to the UK from the Mariupol area of war-torn Ukraine. He and his mum have been resettled in Aberdeen.

The family, and other Ukrainians, who are mainly in the UK with their mums while fathers stay at home to fight the war are being supported in the city at the Rosemount Learning Centre.

Mark Morgan the chief executive of Stella’s Voice with Danilo Danysenko. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Mr Morgan said: “Last Friday, Stella’s Voice were asked to help support some of the children who have come to Aberdeen and have absolutely nothing.

“They came to this country with only the things they could stand up in, and carry. So as you can imagine children’s toys came far down that list.

“I was not really prepared for what I would see when I got there with the bikes. There was one young boy waiting on the doorstep, as he heard they would be getting a bike.

‘He was grinning from ear to ear’

“His name was Danilo. He is here without his dad and only with his mum and family.

“Danilo got his bike, and he was really delighted with it. He was grinning from ear to ear and it was lovely to see. he was so proud, he was so pleased.

“We gave bikes to other children. It was very humbling to see how excited they were about the bikes.

“Sadly, we quickly ran out of bikes and some of the children missed out.”

Mr Morgan continued: “One of the young girls started crying. That was when Danillo came over and spoke to her and I saw that he handed over his bike to her.

Danilo Danysenko with his new bike. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“I was so moved by this young man’s actions that we came back today, Friday, to give Danilo another bike. And we have given him the best bike we could.”

Mr Morgan said it was difficult to hold back tears in the face of such kindness from someone who had nothing.

He said the work of Stella’s Voice was continuing in Moldova and that the group were also sending supplies into Ukraine where possible.

A lorry went this week with donations inside to Moldova – where the charity has extended its work to help people fleeing Ukraine.

Next week the group plan to send much-needed support into Ukraine.

Mr Morgan said: “It costs about £5,000 to get a lorry to Ukraine – but in each lorry are £20,000 to £30,000 worth of essential goods.

“We would welcome cash donations to help us get essential items to where it is most needed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]