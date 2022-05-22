Tears as Ukrainian teen in Aberdeen hands over his new bike to another refugee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The director of a charity that works with vulnerable young women in Moldova and in Ukraine has said he was moved to tears by a teen refugee resettled in Aberdeen.

Mark Morgan, the European director of Peterhead-based Stella’s Voice, said he could not believe his eyes after a young man, who came to the UK with nothing, handed over his new bike to another refugee, as otherwise she would have gone without.

Danilo Danysenko, a 14-year-old schoolboy travelled to the UK from the Mariupol area of war-torn Ukraine. He and his mum have been resettled in Aberdeen.

The family, and other Ukrainians, who are mainly in the UK with their mums while fathers stay at home to fight the war are being supported in the city at the Rosemount Learning Centre.

Mr Morgan said: “Last Friday, Stella’s Voice were asked to help support some of the children who have come to Aberdeen and have absolutely nothing.

“They came to this country with only the things they could stand up in, and carry. So as you can imagine children’s toys came far down that list.

“I was not really prepared for what I would see when I got there with the bikes. There was one young boy waiting on the doorstep, as he heard they would be getting a bike.

‘He was grinning from ear to ear’

“His name was Danilo. He is here without his dad and only with his mum and family.

“Danilo got his bike, and he was really delighted with it. He was grinning from ear to ear and it was lovely to see. he was so proud, he was so pleased.

“We gave bikes to other children. It was very humbling to see how excited they were about the bikes.

“Sadly, we quickly ran out of bikes and some of the children missed out.”

Mr Morgan continued: “One of the young girls started crying. That was when Danillo came over and spoke to her and I saw that he handed over his bike to her.

“I was so moved by this young man’s actions that we came back today, Friday, to give Danilo another bike. And we have given him the best bike we could.”

Mr Morgan said it was difficult to hold back tears in the face of such kindness from someone who had nothing.

He said the work of Stella’s Voice was continuing in Moldova and that the group were also sending supplies into Ukraine where possible.

A lorry went this week with donations inside to Moldova – where the charity has extended its work to help people fleeing Ukraine.

Next week the group plan to send much-needed support into Ukraine.

Mr Morgan said: “It costs about £5,000 to get a lorry to Ukraine – but in each lorry are £20,000 to £30,000 worth of essential goods.

“We would welcome cash donations to help us get essential items to where it is most needed.”